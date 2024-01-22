Lima, Van Wert and Celina, T-Mobile’s Updated Its Network with Even Faster Speeds and More 5G Coverage

What’s the news: T-Mobile now covers 95% of Lima, Van Wert and Celina, OH with the nation’s largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network.

Why it matters: With more coverage and capacity the upgrades help deliver an enhanced network experience so T-Mobile customers can do all the things they love doing on their phones, faster and in more places than ever before.

Who it’s for: Wireless users in Lima, Van Wert and Celina who care about staying connected.

LIMA, OH. — January 22, 2024 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is taking connectivity to the next level for tens of thousands across the Lima, Van Wert and Celina, OH. The network enhancements the company has made over the last two years now cover 71% of outdoor areas in the region and 95% of the locals who call the area home with T-Mobile’s blazing fast Ultra Capacity 5G*, enhancing the experience for T-Mobile users in the places that matter most with faster speeds, lower latency and better connectivity.

As the first provider in the country with nationwide Standalone 5G (SA 5G), T-Mobile is uniquely positioned to offer customers access to the full array of benefits that comes with 5G. Here are just a few examples of how T-Mobile is the leading option for these northwest Ohioans:

T-Mobile is the best place to stream video on the go, meaning you’ll have fewer worries about missing a play while watching your favorite sports team while out and about.

T-Mobile has the lowest latency, meaning mobile gamers can make split second decisions to clutch their next win.

Fastest median download speeds in Lima at 153.6 Mbps, more than twice as fast as the closest competitors.

Customers in this region won’t have to worry about their phones taking forever to load, whether they need to pull up directions on their way home, download their favorite shows and games on the go, T-Mobile can get it done faster.

One of the ways T-Mobile is making an immediate impact with recent upgrades is by introducing high-speed broadband, often-times called fixed wireless service, as an alternative to traditional broadband providers like Cable or Satellite. Today, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in Lima, Van Wert and Celina, providing an option for fast, reliable home internet that’s easy to set up and has no annual contracts or hidden fees. Plus, the Un-carrier simplifies business internet, enabling businesses to connect offices and locations nationwide. To learn more about 5G Home Internet and to check eligibility, visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet, and for more information on Business Internet visit www.t-mobile.com/business-internet.

Since first launching 5G in 2019, T-Mobile has added 21 new towers with 30 upgrades to existing towers across Lima, Van Wert and Celina to help expand its 5G coverage footprint and increase capacity to keep pace with suburban and rural growth while strengthening performance in its wireless networks. As if the Un-carrier needed another reason to show why it’s better over here.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network to T-Mobile customers and Metro by T-Mobile users. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

