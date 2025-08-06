T‑Mobile Expands Home and Small Business Internet Plans with More Built-In Benefits

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Aug. 6, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today added more benefits to its already value-packed 5G Home and Small Business Internet plans. New Home Internet customers now get 24/7 tech support on the Amplified plan, while new Small Business Internet customers get Advanced Cyber Security on the Amplified and All-In plans.

Home Internet Amplified now includes 24/7 tech support for new customers, previously only available with the All-In plan, giving customers more around-the-clock access to live video support for help with household smart devices like thermostats, doorbells and more.

Small Business Internet Amplified and All-In plans now include Advanced Cyber Security for new customers, giving small businesses peace of mind by helping block harmful sites, detect suspicious activity and keep connected devices safe from online threats, which can all be easily managed through the T-Life app.

These added benefits build on the standout perks that already come with T-Mobile 5G Home and Small Business Internet, like a 5-year price guarantee, weekly perks and freebies with T-Mobile Tuesdays, unlimited data, a simple 15-minute self-install and a 15-day worry-free trial — all without worrying about monthly equipment fees or annual contracts. And this all comes on top of 5G Internet service that’s powered by the largest and fastest 5G network.

With T-Mobile’s 5G Home and Small Business Internet, customers can choose from three plans — Rely, Amplified or All-In — starting at $35/month with AutoPay and any T-Mobile voice line.

For more information or to sign up for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet, stop by a T-Mobile store or call 1-866-937-0091.

And to learn more about Small Business Internet and to sign up, visit a T-Mobile store.

During congestion, customers on these plans may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >1.2TB/mo., due to data prioritization. Not available in all areas. $35 device connection charge due at sale. For use only with select T-Mobile Gateways for in-home use at location provided at activation; service restricted away from approved address. AutoPay Pricing for lines 1-8 on account. AutoPay discount requires bank account or debit card, otherwise $5 more/line/mo. Like all plans, features may change or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions for details. Voice Bundle Pricing via monthly bill credit for new internet lines. Credits will stop if you cancel lines or change plans. 5-year price guarantee means that we won't change the price of fixed-wireless 5G internet data for at least 5 years while you are on an eligible plan. Taxes & fees, voluntary equipment or speed upgrades, future wireless generations, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices aren't included. This guarantee starts when you activate or switch to an eligible plan and doesn't restart if you add a line or change plans after that.

Receive Hulu (With Ads) while you maintain a qualifying All-In Internet line in good standing. One Hulu offer per eligible T-Mobile Internet line. Max 2 redemptions per eligible T-Mobile account; requires eligible e-mail address per redemption. Offer available to new and returning Hulu subscribers only. Use of the Hulu service is subject to the Hulu Subscriber Agreement (https://www.hulu.com/subscriber_agreement). Any Hulu plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in offer forfeiture. Like all plans, features may change or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions at T-Mobile.com for details.

As a post-paid T-Mobile All-In Home Internet customer in good standing, get Paramount+ Essential on us when you subscribe to a Paramount+ Essential Monthly Plan as a new or former Paramount+ subscriber. Eligible customers only. One claim per eligible line and maximum of two per eligible account. Open to residents in the 50 United States. Not open to “T-Mobile for Business” retail customers. Cancel any time, effective at end of billing period. 18+. Your subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan will be subject to the Paramount+ Subscription Terms (https://pplus.legal/subscription) and the Paramount Global Privacy Policy (https://pplus.legal/privacy). Like all plans, features and benefits may change, end or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions for details.

