T‑Mobile Has Free Smartwatches for the Whole Family

What’s the news: Two new exclusive smartwatches are coming to T-Mobile: SyncUP KIDS Watch and the latest wearable from TIMEX. New and existing customers can get both for free when they add a line starting November 5!

Why it matters: These new smartwatches give families more peace of mind and the ability to stay better connected to loved ones when apart.

Who it’s for: The whole family! Young kids, older adults and caregivers to both.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 28, 2021 — It’s a smartwatch bonanza at the Un-carrier. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the upcoming launch of two new T-Mobile exclusives: SyncUP KIDS Watch, an easy-to-use smartwatch designed to help parents stay connected to their kids, and the latest smartwatch from TIMEX, designed to help give caregivers peace of mind about older loved ones. T-Mobile customers can get both for FREE after tax with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a qualifying watch line in stores starting November 5. With the addition of these two new products to its expanded smartwatch lineup, T-Mobile now has a watch for every wrist.

“These new smartwatches are all about better connecting and simplifying our customers lives,” said Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. “They bring the power of T-Mobile’s network to the whole family for everyday connectivity needs with easy-to-use solutions.”

SyncUP KIDS Watch

The SyncUP KIDS Watch has safety features parents want and fun features that the kids will love too. It’s a line of communication between parents/guardians and kids without all the extras of a smartphone they don’t yet need. Check out the features below:

Connected: Text, call or send video or voice messages with on-screen keyboard to an unlimited number of guardian-approved only contacts

Text, call or send video or voice messages with on-screen keyboard to an unlimited number of guardian-approved only contacts Location: Real-time secure location tracking and virtual boundary alerts

Real-time secure location tracking and virtual boundary alerts Safety: Kids can seek help with pre-set emergency contacts and 911 button plus it’s COPPA-certified (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act)

Kids can seek help with pre-set emergency contacts and 911 button plus it’s COPPA-certified (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) Parent controlled: Enable school mode setting, manage and monitor contacts, calls, messaging and more

Enable school mode setting, manage and monitor contacts, calls, messaging and more Easy to use: Approved contacts don’t need a companion app, just call or text as usual

Approved contacts don’t need a companion app, just call or text as usual Shared moments: 5MP camera to snap pictures and step counter for parents to set goals and see steps

5MP camera to snap pictures and step counter for parents to set goals and see steps Task management: Build better habits with tasks, reminders and rewards plus alarm, timer and stopwatch

Build better habits with tasks, reminders and rewards plus alarm, timer and stopwatch Engaging content: Choose a character or watch theme, plus play select games

Choose a character or watch theme, plus play select games Adventure-ready: Water resistant IP68 certified with a long-lasting battery for all day action plus a step counter where parents can set daily goals and see daily steps

Water resistant IP68 certified with a long-lasting battery for all day action plus a step counter where parents can set daily goals and see daily steps And more!

To use the SyncUP KIDS Watch, parents/guardians simply pair the watch with the SyncUP KIDS App (available on iOS and Android).

T-Mobile customers can take advantage of the offer to get it for free or pick it up for $7.25/month ($0 down; full retail price: $174) on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with $10/month watch line with Autopay. SyncUP KIDS Watch comes with two ergonomic and replaceable straps in both blue and coral.

TIMEX FamilyConnect SENIOR

The TIMEX smartwatch is perfect for the tech-savvy (or not so tech-savvy) older adult or anyone looking for an easy-to-use smartwatch. It features two-way calling and messaging, real-time location sharing as well as fall detection and a dedicated SOS button that will call the emergency contact to get help fast when needed. And to help stay healthy, it also includes a heart rate monitor and fitness tracker that counts steps, calories burned, distance walked and more. It also includes reminders for appointments, medications and daily tasks. All of this can be viewed and shared with family and friends on the FamilyConnect app (available on iOS and Android).

New and existing customers, Sprint included, can take advantage of T-Mobile’s offer to get it for free when they add an eligible line or can pick it up for $6.75/month ($0 down; full retail price: $162) on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan with $10/month with AutoPay watch line.

For more information on the latest watches at T-Mobile, head to: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/smartwatch-deals#familywatches.

SyncUP Brand at T-Mobile

Want to check out the full lineup of SyncUP products? Head here. T-Mobile SyncUP products were designed to address the everyday connectivity needs of customers with simple, easy-to-use solutions:

Need help keeping tabs on the things that matter most? Meet SyncUP TRACKER.

Need help keeping in-tune with your car’s health and staying connected on the move? Meet SyncUP DRIVE.

Looking for more smartwatch options at T-Mobile? Check out: https://www.t-mobile.com/smart-watches

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. $30 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Up to $174 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. SyncUP Kids Watch Line: To communicate with the device it must be turned on and in an area with coverage. Not intended for use outside US/CA/MX. $5/mo. more without AutoPay & $10/mo. more without voice line discount. Location information is approximate & may not always be available. Intended to be used by a child and monitored by a parent or legal guardian; use as intended and only for lawful purposes.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.