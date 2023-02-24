As Winter Storm Olive continues to have significant impacts on several areas of the United States including the Northeast and Midwest, our thoughts are with those impacted.

We know how critical connectivity is during these times and our teams are closely monitoring any potential impacts to customers, as well as assessing and monitoring equipment.

Thus far our network has had minimal disruptions. A small number of sites in or around Detroit, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois have been impacted due to commercial power loss, and our teams are working quickly to restore impacted sites as conditions safely allow. In addition, they are engaging with local power companies and preparing additional equipment for recovery if needed.

Our teams continue to work with numerous state and local officials and organizations, first responders and Emergency Operations Centers in the affected region. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

We’re working hard to keep stores open to serve our customers but there may be some instances of early closures for safety. To check if your local store is open and verify store hours, please use our store locator.