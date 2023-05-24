As Guam is dealing with the impact of the strongest storm the island has experienced in over 20 years, T-Mobile is providing support to customers who need to stay connected to friends and family during this critical time.

Starting today, May 24 through May 30, 2023, T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and SMS texts to and from Guam for T-Mobile, and Sprint postpaid consumer and business customers, T-Mobile Prepaid, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers.

We will also waive international roaming, data and calls between Guam and the U.S for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid customers and prepaid. As a reminder, customers with Simple Global have free unlimited data and SMS texts in Guam.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help.