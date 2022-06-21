BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 21, 2022 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) announced a new partnership that makes access to T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, the Un-carrier’s $10.7 billion initiative focused on providing students free internet connectivity, even easier.

Through the collaboration, the more than one hundred thousand students who are in Big Brothers Big Sisters’ expansive network of 230 agencies across 5,000 communities will be able to learn about Project 10Million, and eligible households will now be able to more easily register for the program’s free internet and a mobile hotspot that provides 100GB of data per year for five years. Providing this access to students and their families comes at a critical moment in time: Pew Research Center currently reports that 59% of U.S. parents with lower incomes say their children face digital schoolwork obstacles and often work on public Wi-Fi because they do not have reliable internet at home.

“T-Mobile and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America are teaming up to extend Project 10Million’s reach by meeting students and families where they are, through an organization and program they know and trust, ultimately giving them easier access to the tools they need to focus on their education rather than searching for reliable Wi-Fi,” said Janice V. Kapner, chief communications officer for T-Mobile. “Connectivity is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ for students to learn and grow — it’s a necessity. And now, they will get a mobile hotspot and enough data to equal 5,000 hours of internet research or 320 hours of online learning into the hands of students in time for the upcoming school year.”

“Young people have faced the realities of inequitable access to internet for far too long. Our community of mentors and volunteers have been committed to providing the support, resources and time needed to keep all kids on a path to academic success,” said Deborah Barge, chief development officer, BBBSA. “We know there is power in partnership and community, that is why we are so pleased to partner with T-Mobile to provide the critical access to the connectivity necessary to empower young people and their potential.”

Starting June 21, parents and guardians of eligible K through 12 grade students will find the tools to enroll in Project 10Million at www.t-mobile.com/bbbs or in-person through their Big Brothers Big Sisters match support specialist. School administrators and educators can learn more about Project 10Million and apply for their district at www.t-mobile.com/p10m.

The expanded reach and capacity of T-Mobile’s network plays a crucial role in the Un-carrier’s ability to make reliable connectivity truly accessible to students across the U.S. This includes those in urban centers, as well as underserved areas like rural America, where 14.5 million people do not have access to high-speed broadband internet according to the FCC, which underscores the need for accessible internet options like mobile hotspots.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

During congestion, Project 10Million customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Limited time offer; subject to change. Available lines are limited. Intended for student mobile connectivity. Must verify student National School Lunch Program eligibility. 1 offer per household. Roaming not available. Annual data service ends at earlier of 100GB or 365 days. Annual data service resets each year for 5 years total. Video streams at up to 2.5Mbps (SD). Optimization may affect speed of video downloads; does not apply to video uploads. For best performance, leave any video streaming applications at their default automatic resolution setting. Optional educational filtering may prevent some video streaming or other content. Coverage not available in some areas. Network Management: Service may be slowed, suspended, terminated, or restricted for misuse, abnormal use, interference with our network or ability to provide quality service to other users, or roaming.

See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for details. See Terms and Conditions (including arbitration provision) at www.T-Mobile.com for additional information.