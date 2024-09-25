T-Mobile Enhances Project 10Million Program and Announces New Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs to Boost Digital Access for Even More Students

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 25, 2024 —Since 2020, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)’s $10.7 billion Project 10Million (P10M) initiative has delivered reliable and affordable internet service to more than 6 million young learners across the U.S., but even with that progress the need for connectivity has only continued to rise. Technology use in education has seen a massive 226% surge over the past five years that spans classroom and homework. School-related tasks from digital assignments to research, video streaming, video lessons, and web calls require more data. And a vast majority of students are working from homes with multiple users. All of this on top of an up to 17 million school age children across the U.S. who still may not have reliable internet access at all, according to the FCC. To meet this continued demand, the Un-carrier announced that it is enriching its P10M program, increasing the data allowance for many students to better meet user needs and partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and artist and activist Common to help even more youth get the access they need to be successful.

Starting Sept. 26, qualifying kindergarten through 12th grade student families who sign up for P10M with T-Mobile will now receive 200GB per year for five years, twice the previous 100GB allotment. Current Project 10Million families with T-Mobile will also enjoy increased data for the remainder of their five years. Student families will also be able to purchase a new highly discounted 10GB data pass for just $10 if they hit their data limit. And, starting in October 2024, school districts with the greatest needs served by P10M will have the opportunity to receive more data for their students — also up to 200GB.

To continue helping bridge the digital divide and reach more students, the Un-carrier is also partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to hold enrollment campaigns and sign-up events nationwide. Two events were recently held alongside Oscar, Emmy and Grammy award-winning artist and activist Common, a champion of digital equity, education and T-Mobile’s Project 10Million; one was held on Sept. 6 in Dallas, and the other one in the Bronx, New York, on Sept. 24.

“We launched our groundbreaking Project 10Million program back in 2020 with a simple goal - to provide free or highly subsidized home Internet to up to 10Million students at home, so they won't fall behind in school,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “And today, after providing more than 6 million students with the critical Internet access they need to succeed, we're making the program even better than ever, with a set of program enhancements, to help our largest and most important community program to make an even bigger impact.”



“Our Club professionals are dedicated to ensuring all youth have the resources and support they need to achieve academic success. We believe strongly in the power of collaboration and community, which is why we’re joining forces with T-Mobile to make sure families with school-aged children have access to the essential connectivity that enables all youth to unlock their full potential,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.



Additional Project 10Million back-to-school activations have been held or are to come in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tacoma, Washington; Kansas City, Missouri; and Oklahoma City.

T-Mobile announced Project 10Million in 2019 and launched the program in 2020 with the goal of offering 10 million at-risk students a free hotspot, free data plans, and access to at-cost laptops and tablets and has continued to improve the initiative to include a portfolio of options for schools and families. To date the company has provided $6.9 billion in products and services and connected over 6 million students through P10M to help close the digital divide. To learn more and sign up go to www.t-mobile.com/project10million.

Data enhancements available for households eligible for the National School Lunch Program that sign up for Project 10Million directly with T-Mobile. Schools working with T-Mobile to provide access to Project 10Million for qualifying student populations may also be able to participate in these program enhancements. During congestion, Project 10Million customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Video typically streams in SD quality. Verify National School Lunch Program eligibility at signup.

