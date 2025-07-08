T‑Mobile Donates $500,000 to Support Flood-Relief Efforts in Kerr County, Texas 

Company supporting Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund; continuing with on-the-ground response and providing enhanced connectivity for first responders

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 8, 2025 — To aid in response and recovery efforts related to the catastrophic flash flooding that has devastated Kerr County and surrounding Central Texas communities, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making a $500,000 donation to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. The donation will support the Foundation’s efforts to fund trusted local organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery services in the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort. T-Mobile will also offer the company’s employees a 2:1 employee match for donations to the Relief Fund through July 23, tripling the impact of employee giving.

“T-Mobile is doing what we can to show up for our neighbors in Central Texas — keeping those who have been impacted by these devasting floods connected, aiding our heroic first responders and offering support on the ground through our teams and local organizations,” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group. “We’re incredibly grateful to our teams and partners and continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Texans who are dealing with the unimaginable.”

In addition to this donation, T-Mobile’s teams have been on the ground in the area since Saturday, July 5 providing Wi-Fi, charging and supplies at T-Mobile stores and other local locations to community members and first responders.

While T-Mobile’s network continues to be fully operational in the region, the company has deployed assets in the area to enhance coverage for first responders, including a Satellite Cell on Light Truck (SatCOLT) for coverage at the Unified Command Center in Kerrville. The company is also continuing to work with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and supporting search-and-rescue drone missions in partnership with local agencies to capture aerial imagery for assessment. Additionally, the company temporarily enabled its T-Satellite with Starlink service for T-Mobile customers starting on Sunday, July 6 to deliver basic SMS messaging, text-to-911 and emergency alerts across Kerr, Kendall, Llano, Travis and Comal counties.

For ongoing updates on T-Mobile’s response, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

