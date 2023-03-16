BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 16, 2023

What’s the news: T-Mobile announced its latest 25 Hometown Grant winners, bringing the total to 175 small towns since the Un-carrier launched the initiative in April 2021 to support rural communities across the country.

Why it matters: The Un-carrier dedicated $25 million to fund community development projects like revitalized downtown spaces, revamped parks, building renovations and sustainability efforts ­— and it’s making a positive impact for thousands of people in small towns.

Who it’s for: Anyone with a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) continues to deliver on its massive 5-year commitment to small towns. Today, the Un-carrier announced its next round of 25 Hometown Grant winners and their projects:

Wickenburg, Ariz.: Create the Kid's Corral Play to Learn Space at the Wickenburg Public Library to encourage exploration and promote literacy development opportunities for community youth.

Create the Kid's Corral Play to Learn Space at the Wickenburg Public Library to encourage exploration and promote literacy development opportunities for community youth. Yreka, Calif.: Retrofit the Siskiyou Community Food Bank with necessary food transportation equipment and storage to address food insecurity and support the Siskiyou County community.

Retrofit the Siskiyou Community Food Bank with necessary food transportation equipment and storage to address food insecurity and support the Siskiyou County community. Arcadia, Fla.: Restore Arcadia Downtown Main Street business property facades following the devastating Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, in order to assist business owners and renovate downtown historical buildings.

Restore Arcadia Downtown Main Street business property facades following the devastating Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, in order to assist business owners and renovate downtown historical buildings. Fort Valley, Ga.: Add innovative zSpace augmented and virtual reality technology to the Peach County High School Discovery Lab to increase hands on and immersive learning opportunities for students of all learning styles and abilities.

Add innovative zSpace augmented and virtual reality technology to the Peach County High School Discovery Lab to increase hands on and immersive learning opportunities for students of all learning styles and abilities. Perry, Iowa: Build the first inclusive ADA playground at Wiese Park for children of all abilities to enjoy.

Build the first inclusive ADA playground at Wiese Park for children of all abilities to enjoy. Kankakee, Ill.: Enhance technology at The Co.LAB @ Station Street equity-based business incubation and workforce development facility with touchscreens and video content for the Welcome Tech Center.

Enhance technology at The Co.LAB @ Station Street equity-based business incubation and workforce development facility with touchscreens and video content for the Welcome Tech Center. Auburn, Kan.: Build a lighted pavilion for a highly used outdoor exercise park near the Auburn Civic Center to protect community users from outdoor elements and continue to promote healthy lifestyles.

Build a lighted pavilion for a highly used outdoor exercise park near the Auburn Civic Center to protect community users from outdoor elements and continue to promote healthy lifestyles. Parsons, Kan.: Connect existing outdoor hike and bike Rotary and Frisco trails and enhance security by adding emergency blue box cameras to promote outdoor recreation use.

Connect existing outdoor hike and bike Rotary and Frisco trails and enhance security by adding emergency blue box cameras to promote outdoor recreation use. Yarmouth, Maine: Renovate a neglected park on Main Street which presently is used for parking; improvements will reduce impervious surface, add native plantings, create space for people to gather, and be accessible for people of all ages and abilities.

Renovate a neglected park on Main Street which presently is used for parking; improvements will reduce impervious surface, add native plantings, create space for people to gather, and be accessible for people of all ages and abilities. Marine City, Mich.: Revitalize the Marine City Tot Lot, a downtown municipal park, including installing a new play structure, benches, signage, fencing and rubber surface to increase safety and community use.

Revitalize the Marine City Tot Lot, a downtown municipal park, including installing a new play structure, benches, signage, fencing and rubber surface to increase safety and community use. Crookston, Minn.: Repair steps of 100-year-old historical Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception now used to hold community events and gatherings.

Repair steps of 100-year-old historical Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception now used to hold community events and gatherings. Holden, Mo.: Build attractive ADA hand railings for more than 20 downtown businesses as a part of the Holden Downtown Railing Project, to improve safety and the welfare of the community while preserving the historic downtown aesthetics.

Build attractive ADA hand railings for more than 20 downtown businesses as a part of the Holden Downtown Railing Project, to improve safety and the welfare of the community while preserving the historic downtown aesthetics. Greenville, Miss.: Complete the outdoor children’s garden at the Mississippi Delta Nature and Learning Center to increase health, education and economic development.

Complete the outdoor children’s garden at the Mississippi Delta Nature and Learning Center to increase health, education and economic development. Choteau, Mont.: Build the first-everfenced2-acre dog park to provide a safe, public space for dogs and the dog owner community to enjoy.

Build the first-everfenced2-acre dog park to provide a safe, public space for dogs and the dog owner community to enjoy. North Wilkesboro, N.C.: Revitalize the Yadkin Valley Marketplace by adding seating, shade canopies and greenery to continue hosting farmers markets and outdoor concerts to increase community use.

Revitalize the Yadkin Valley Marketplace by adding seating, shade canopies and greenery to continue hosting farmers markets and outdoor concerts to increase community use. Wilkesboro, N.C.: Install wayfinding, ecological, and interpretative signage and sensory art at a playground universally designed for all ages and mobility levels within Wilkesboro’s Cub Creek Park.

Install wayfinding, ecological, and interpretative signage and sensory art at a playground universally designed for all ages and mobility levels within Wilkesboro’s Cub Creek Park. Lebanon, N.H.: Replace outdated lighting system at the historic Lebanon Opera House, a performing arts and community gathering space, to include new state of the art LED lighting for future theatrical performances.

Replace outdated lighting system at the historic Lebanon Opera House, a performing arts and community gathering space, to include new state of the art LED lighting for future theatrical performances. Sanbornton, N.H.: Renovate community space at the historic 1825 Woodman-Academy Building, to include window restoration and updates to the heating and cooling system, continuing to serve the community’s many programs and gatherings.

Renovate community space at the historic 1825 Woodman-Academy Building, to include window restoration and updates to the heating and cooling system, continuing to serve the community’s many programs and gatherings. Perkins, Okla.: Transform the future Perkins Public Library building, including modern updates to the building’s exterior, to meet the demands of a growing community and continue to support developmental programs for youth and adults.

Transform the future Perkins Public Library building, including modern updates to the building’s exterior, to meet the demands of a growing community and continue to support developmental programs for youth and adults. Phoenix, Ore.: Rebuild Blue Heron Park after the 2020 Almeda Fire destroyed much of the area, including landscaping, walkways/paver surfaces, three shade sail structures, a dual pedestal water fountain and new handicap accessible benches and tables.

Rebuild Blue Heron Park after the 2020 Almeda Fire destroyed much of the area, including landscaping, walkways/paver surfaces, three shade sail structures, a dual pedestal water fountain and new handicap accessible benches and tables. Siletz, Ore.: Upgrade indoor and outdoor lighting at the Siletz Public Library to ensure the library will continue to be an inviting, warm and safe place for the Siletz community to gather, learn and grow together.

Upgrade indoor and outdoor lighting at the Siletz Public Library to ensure the library will continue to be an inviting, warm and safe place for the Siletz community to gather, learn and grow together. Pittston, Pa.: Outfit a permanent stage in the Pittston Downtown district to support the highly attended annual Tomato Festival and future community events.

Outfit a permanent stage in the Pittston Downtown district to support the highly attended annual Tomato Festival and future community events. Brackettville, Texas: Restore the Fort Clark Springs Swim Park, the third largest spring-fed pool in Texas and a National Register Historic District structure, to continue to serve the community as an outdoor recreational gathering space.

Restore the Fort Clark Springs Swim Park, the third largest spring-fed pool in Texas and a National Register Historic District structure, to continue to serve the community as an outdoor recreational gathering space. Payson, Utah: Revitalize “The Sideshow,” a vacant, unused movie theater in downtown Payson to host performing arts and musical performances and serve as a classroom for theatre students.

Revitalize “The Sideshow,” a vacant, unused movie theater in downtown Payson to host performing arts and musical performances and serve as a classroom for theatre students. Luray, Va.: Renovate Ruffner Plaza, a popular gathering place, by replacing concrete to ensure accessibility and safety, adding lighting and electrical outlets, installing a shade structure, and replacing safety bollards around the plaza’s parking lot.

To select Hometown Grant recipients, T-Mobile works with Main Street America and Smart Growth America — two organizations with decades of experience helping to build stronger, more prosperous small towns and rural communities. Applications are evaluated based on their level of detail and completeness, potential community impact, project viability and other considerations. T-Mobile awards up to 25 Hometown Grants each quarter with a population of 50,000 or less.

To submit a proposal for Hometown Grants, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.

Keeping Communities Connected

T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants initiative is just one way the Un-carrier is supporting small towns. Beyond plans and new devices, T-Mobile’s network is upending home broadband, delivering an alternative to traditional internet service providers (ISPs) and helping bridge the digital divide. Just two years since its commercial launch, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is now available to more than 50 million households — a third of them in rural America which previously had limited or no access to broadband options.

