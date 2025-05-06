T‑Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, https://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Investor Contact:

investor.relations@t-mobile.com