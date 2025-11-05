BELLEVUE, Wash. — Nov. 5, 2025 – Because emergencies don’t care who your wireless provider is, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making sure 911 access is available to as many people as possible. Starting today, anyone with a compatible phone can sign up to use T-Mobile Text to 911 through satellite in the 500,000 square miles of the U.S. not reached by traditional cell towers. Now, along with Text to 911 services available via terrestrial cell towers, wireless users in remote areas without traditional coverage can now reach emergency services nearly anywhere with a view of the sky.

“There’s a good chance you’ve had that moment in your life at some point. Badly rolled ankle deep into a backcountry hike. Stuck in a tree well while skiing. Flat tire on a backcountry road. Or a million other situations that require access to emergency services in a place without cell service. It’s an absolutely terrifying feeling that we don’t want anyone to have ever again,” said Mike Katz, President, Marketing, Strategy & Products, T-Mobile. “T-Mobile Text to 911 with T-Satellite gives peace of mind. It’s there when you need it the most. And it’s too important to keep gated. Now all wireless users with a compatible phone can sign up for T-Mobile Text to 911 for absolutely free.”

How It Works

This past July, T-Mobile rolled out T-Satellite with Starlink, a service that connects the compatible phone in your pocket to an array of 650+ Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth more than 200 miles up in space. The satellite network gives wireless users a lifeline when they’re way off grid and can’t connect to earth-bound cell towers because, perhaps, the tower is too far away or there’s an obstruction or, heaven forbid, a natural disaster has taken down the local wireless network. In that case, the phone’s signal goes up, up, up to a satellite instead of up and over to a cell tower. The phone automatically connects to the satellite network when a terrestrial signal drops. No special settings, no pointing your phone at the sky — it just works. T-Mobile’s vision is that if you can see the sky, you’re connected.

In just its first few months, T-Satellite users have connected for all manner of reasons: from adventuring to off-grid work to simple peace of mind. And, on rare occasion, to reach 911 for emergency services. It was a no-brainer to take the Text to 911 feature that T-Mobile built within T-Satellite and make it available — for free — to any person that enrolls with a satellite-compatible smartphone.

Placing a Text to 911 via T-Satellite is just like sending a normal text message. Simply pull up the phone’s native messaging app, enter the message, enter 911 in the phone number field and hit send.

T-Satellite Service Options

Because T-Satellite is the only game in town of its kind, T-Mobile has opened up the full service to all wireless users, not just T-Mobile customers. Here’s the full range of satellite connectivity options available to make sure everyone has the right level of peace of mind for their individual preference:

T-Mobile customers

T-Satellite — including messaging, Text to 911, data and location services, among others — is included with Go5G Next and Experience Beyond plans, plus T-Priority (for individuals and businesses) and SuperMobile

T-Satellite with all its services can also be added a la carte to any other T-Mobile plan for $10 /month

T-Mobile Text to 911 is available for free as a standalone option to all T-Mobile customers, including business customers, with a compatible device

Non T-Mobile customers

T-Satellite can be purchased a la carte for $10 / month for those with a compatible device

All wireless users with a compatible device can now enroll for free access to T-Mobile Text to 911

Enrolling in free T-Mobile Text to 911 service involves just a few steps for both T-Mobile customers as well as those with another wireless provider:

T-Mobile customers can add the service under “Manage Data & Add-Ons’” in their account online or in T-Life

Non-T-Mobile customers can enroll here

New business customers contact 866-380-7511

Satellite Emergency Service Options

While T-Satellite with Starlink is the only service of its kind, two other satellite-based messaging services offer access to emergency services on select iPhone and latest Google Pixel models. T-Mobile Text to 911 automatically defers to those device-native services.

For more information, visit the T-Satellite web page here.

For information on device compatibility, visit here.

T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including Text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. Included with Experience Beyond plans or $10/mo.; auto renews monthly. Cancel anytime in T-Life App.

