T‑Mobile’s SuperMobile Keeps Siemens Energy Field Teams Connected

BELLEVUE, Wash.— October 29, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s Best Mobile Network, today announced that Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, has selected its SuperMobile solution to enhance connectivity across its U.S. operations — from manufacturing sites to remote installation and service jobs.

Siemens Energy manufactures and services the technology that powers America — its equipment supports nearly 25% of all U.S. energy generation. The company has 13,000 employees at 25 facilities and 14 service centers in this country. That includes 1,000 field technicians who inspect, repair and modernize more than 1,500 turbines and generators in 30 locations. The company’s vast footprint demands constant connectivity. These teams work in power plants, substations and remote sites where every minute matters. Siemens Energy uses T-Mobile’s SuperMobile for intelligent connectivity, built-in security and seamless satellite-to-cell coverage that keeps crews connected and ready — powering progress from the busiest cities to the most remote corners of the grid.

“In some of the most remote and challenging environments, real-time connectivity isn’t just helpful — it’s essential,” said Steve Douglas, Senior Vice President of Service Operations, North America, Siemens Energy. “With SuperMobile from T-Mobile, our teams can work faster, safer and with more confidence — a leap forward in how we serve customers and keep critical systems running.”

Seimens Energy on T-Mobile’s SuperMobile

Powering Critical Operations

SuperMobile delivers three core advantages that keep Siemens Energy’s critical systems connected and protected:

Intelligent connectivity on America’s Best Mobile Network. SuperMobile uses T-Mobile’s advanced 5G network slicing to optimize Siemens Energy’s most critical communications — from real-time collaboration between field crews and engineering teams to rapid data transfers and live video diagnostics. By helping ensure more consistent performance even during peak network demand, SuperMobile gives Siemens Energy teams the consistency they need to keep critical operations running around the clock.

Built-in security designed for critical infrastructure. Protecting proprietary information and sensitive operational data is essential. SuperMobile integrates enterprise-grade encryption and authentication with T-Mobile Threat Protect, a secure Wi-Fi capability that helps safeguard virtually every connection — whether teams are on site, in transit or working remotely.

Access to the nation's largest satellite-to-mobile network with T-Satellite. Siemens Energy technicians often work in remote areas where reliable service has been out of reach for decades. With seamless coverage that extends into off-grid regions, T-Satellite keeps teams connected for real-time diagnostics, improved safety and uninterrupted communication — even in the most rugged terrain.

“For enterprises running critical infrastructure, the mandate is clear: teams need to be connected, secure and ready — everywhere work happens,” said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group. “That’s exactly what SuperMobile delivers. Since launch, we’ve seen rapid adoption across industries — from energy to media to transportation — as organizations look for intelligent performance, top notch security and the reach to stay connected even in the most remote environments.”

To learn more about the SuperMobile business plan, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/plans/supermobile.

For more information about Siemens Energy, visit https://www.siemens-energy.com.

