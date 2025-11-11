T‑Mobile US, Inc. to present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Jon Freier, president of the consumer group of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

