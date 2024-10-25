BELLEVUE, Wash. — Oct. 25, 2024 — T-Mobile announced the expansion of its 5G service across 11 rural California county fairgrounds, along with the introduction of open Wi-Fi access in the fairgrounds’ administration buildings. This initiative is designed to support public safety agencies, as well as federal, state, and local officials, by providing reliable connectivity for incident command posts and central emergency hubs during natural disasters, ensuring seamless communication for emergency responders. This move aligns with T-Mobile’s commitment to the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) to keep rural Californians connected in times of emergency and to support other uses throughout the year, including for digital literacy training and economic development.

California is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, with governors declaring over 100 such events since 2015. And, as of September 2024, California has experienced 46 weather and climate disasters since 1980 that have each caused over $1 billion in losses. Given this reality, T-Mobile’s network enhancements are a proactive step to address critical needs for public safety and first responders in rural areas during emergencies such as fires, floods and earthquakes, which often require massive emergency responses in rural and remote areas. The county fairgrounds will serve as emergency hubs, ensuring that first responders and impacted members of the public have quick access to a secure Wi-Fi network. In addition to providing support during emergencies, T-Mobile’s leading 5G network will also enable digital literacy learning, economic development activities and support other community events at the fairgrounds’ administration buildings during non-emergency periods.

“At T-Mobile, we recognize that connectivity is crucial for saving lives in times of crisis. By expanding our 5G network to cover 11 California rural county fairground command centers, we’re providing first responders and local officials with a literal lifeline when they need it most,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “This enhancement underscores our commitment to public safety and our dedication to ensuring that communities are prepared for whatever challenges come their way.”

“For more than a decade, the California Emerging Technology Fund has prioritized fairgrounds as essential anchor institutions for connection to high-speed internet,” said Sunne Wright McPeak, CETF President and CEO. “We are grateful to T-Mobile for meeting their commitment to connect 10 rural county fairgrounds with 5G service, with the voluntary addition of one other. Their action ensures that first responders and the public have access to internet service during disasters and emergencies, as well for other uses that can help close the digital divide and support economic development.”

Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Karen Ross applauded the 5G deployment of infrastructure to the 11 fairgrounds saying, “CDFA welcomes these new assets to help California’s first responders prepare for and respond to emergencies, as well as to provide those communities with these resources to use for other activities throughout the year. We express our gratitude to T-Mobile and CETF for providing this public benefit.”

The 11 fairgrounds are:

Calaveras County – Angels Camp

Glenn County – Orland

Imperial Valley – Imperial

Lake County – Lakeport

The National Orange Show – San Bernardino

Nevada County – Grass Valley

Redwood Empire – Ukiah

San Benito – Tres Pinos

Sonoma County – Santa Rosa

Yuba-Sutter – Yuba City

Yolo County – Woodland

