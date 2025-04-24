T‑Mobile Reaches 5G Advanced Nationwide Milestone: Unlocks the Modern Wireless Network for Consumers, Businesses and Developers

What’s the news: T-Mobile now has America’s only nationwide 5G Advanced network, built on the industry’s only 5G Standalone (5G SA) architecture.

T-Mobile now has America’s only nationwide 5G Advanced network, built on the industry’s only 5G Standalone (5G SA) architecture. Why it matters: Modern wireless applications require high throughput, low-latency and a consistency across geographic areas. A nationwide 5G Advanced network is critical to unlocking 5G’s full potential.

Modern wireless applications require high throughput, low-latency and a consistency across geographic areas. A nationwide 5G Advanced network is critical to unlocking 5G’s full potential. Who it’s for: Wireless users who want to enable next level in performance and reliability; developers clamoring to unlock the full power of ultra-responsive experiences and enterprises looking to leverage cutting-edge technology for improved capacity, efficiency and lower costs.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 24, 2025 — The Un-carrier just raised the bar — again. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it is the first wireless network in the country to reach a critical milestone: T-Mobile 5G Advanced is now nationwide!

Only T-Mobile customers can harness the full power of 5G Advanced, while the Carriers lag half a generation behind, slowly rolling out the necessary 5G SA architecture — essential for 5G Advanced. In contrast, T-Mobile built its 5G network from the outset with the foundational pieces to reach this moment.

“Nationwide” is much more than just a label — it's a testament to T-Mobile's commitment to delivering the most advanced network solutions. This empowers creators, including app developers, software engineers, tech innovators and businesses, to unlock next-generation experiences. Users can now tap into more immersive applications such as Extended Reality (XR), seamless cloud gaming, interactive live events, intuitive smart home integrations, innovative wearables, and highly accurate enhanced location services, among many other possibilities.

“At T-Mobile, our vision for 5G Advanced is not defined by a single moment, but by our continuous commitment to adapt and evolve,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “Our 5G Advanced journey is already underway — we’re not just adopting technologies; we’re actively shaping them to deliver more meaningful experiences for our customers.”

What is 5G Advanced?

3GPP is the global body that sets the standards for how 5G works. Its latest update, 5G Advanced (Release 18), supercharges networks with built-in AI and automation. But T-Mobile doesn’t just follow the playbook — we remix it. By blending elements from Releases 17 and 18, the Un-carrier is putting a magenta spin on 3GPP’s vision to unlock smarter performance, bold innovation, and unmatched value for our customers. 5G Advanced will ultimately be judged on the experiences it brings to life for consumers and businesses alike. Those experiences can be categorized into four pillars: enhanced and enriched experiences, intent-based experiences, AI experiences and pervasive experiences.

Enhanced and Enriched Experiences

This is the ‘wow’ factor pillar. 5G Advanced supercharges download and uplink speeds via carrier aggregation and, through tech like Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput (L4S) (previously only available via wired networks), lowers latency through more stable throughput.

Gaming, AR/VR, XR, video calls and conferencing — applications that require large amounts of data sent and received with very little latency — will benefit the most from this feature of 5G Advanced. Less lag and buffering. More fun!

Intent-Based Experiences

Unpredictability has always posed a challenge for wireless networks — simply put, network performance can vary significantly depending on how busy it is. For most consumers and businesses, even a busy network delivers a strong experience. Yet, this inherent unpredictability has prevented wireless networks from being seriously considered for many specialized or mission-critical applications.

5G Advanced changes the equation! Through network slicing — a network management technique that customizes the connection to meet use case specific needs — T-Mobile can create a highly consistent network experience. A few examples of Intent-based Experiences:

T-Mobile recently launched T-Priority, the nation’s first and only dedicated 5G slice for first responders

T-Mobile SASE uses a network slice to protect businesses and organizations from cyber threats

T-Mobile has successfully used network slicing to run point-of-sale systems to handle millions of dollars of transactions at massive events like the Las Vegas Grand Prix and PGA Championship

AI Scaled Experiences

AI is incredibly energy intensive, which limits the opportunities to unleash it in a wireless environment. By leveraging energy-saving features, 5G Advanced helps reduce power consumption without compromising service quality.

Additionally, 5G Advanced incorporates sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) capabilities throughout the radio access network (RAN), core network, and management layers, enabling dynamic resource allocation, predictive optimization, and real-time adaptability. With AI now extending to the air interface, wireless networks become more responsive, efficient, and precisely aligned with evolving customer demands.

Pervasive Experiences

T-Mobile extends 5G beyond traditional mobile devices through the introduction of Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology, enabling a vast new ecosystem of connected devices. RedCap facilitates cost-effective, energy-efficient connections for billions of new devices, including wearables, industrial sensors, and smart infrastructure.

By delivering seamless, reliable connectivity across diverse platforms, T-Mobile is fueling the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), setting the stage for a truly pervasive 5G ecosystem.

As 5G Advanced evolves with new 3GPP standards, T-Mobile will continue driving innovation by integrating global standards, leveraging advanced capabilities from technology partners, and deploying customized solutions that address real-world demands, laying the foundation work for the transition to 6G.

