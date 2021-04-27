T‑Mobile and Zyter Partner to Deliver Virtual Healthcare Access to More Americans

What’s the news: T-Mobile and Zyter are partnering to bring virtual healthcare solutions — including telehealth and remote patient monitoring and care team collaboration — to more healthcare organizations and their patients, providing access to virtual care for underserved communities.

Why it matters: Telemedicine is not readily available to millions of Americans, and the two companies are working together to address this.

Who it’s for: Healthcare delivery organizations.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 27, 2021 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Zyter, Inc. announced a preferred partnership to deliver virtual healthcare solutions — i­­ncluding telehealth and remote patient monitoring and care team collaboration — to more healthcare organizations and their patients across the U.S. Together, the companies are making virtual care more accessible to more people, which serves to improve patient outcomes, reduce readmission rates and increase overall patient wellbeing.

Since COVID-19, there has been more demand than ever for virtual healthcare. According to IDC1, 51% of U.S. consumers are concerned or very concerned about going to a healthcare facility. Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission has reported that more than 18 million Americans do not have access to high-speed broadband networks. By partnering with T-Mobile, Zyter’s award-winning Digital Health platform — Zyter Digital Health Platform and products including, Zyter Telehealth, Zyter Remote Patient Monitoring and ZyterHome™ — will reach more people over the nation's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

“We believe that every American has the right to quality healthcare that is safe and secure,” said Mike Katz, EVP, T-Mobile. “By partnering with Zyter, we can outfit healthcare organizations of all sizes with solutions that reach more people and enable faster and more reliable virtual care through familiar devices like smartphones and tablets.”

Under the terms of this agreement, Zyter and T-Mobile will collaborate to deliver integrated healthcare solutions to existing and potential T-Mobile customers nationwide. Together, the companies will enable healthcare organizations to provide patients with remote and secure collaboration with care teams who can monitor, diagnose, and remotely treat patients anytime, virtually anywhere, using the T-Mobile 4G LTE/5G network.

“This is a significant agreement for Zyter as it enables us to leverage the vast resources and footprint of T-Mobile to make our digital health solutions more accessible to more patients,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “By working together, we can help organizations improve patient satisfaction while maintaining care quality and lowering costs.”

These solutions are already available for integrated delivery networks, life science companies, hospitals, health systems and payer organizations around the country, and with T-Mobile, more healthcare providers will be able to quickly scale and deploy these virtual health solutions to ensure that more Americans have access to quality care, in the safety and convenience of their own home.

5G coverage not available in some areas; fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G median download speeds for Q1 2021. Most reliable according to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021.

About Zyter

Zyter delivers a wide range of cloud-based, software as a service (SaaS) digital health products for providers, payers and patients that span telehealth, home health and remote patient monitoring, as well as care, utilization and population health management. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet®, LLC and together the two company’s products are used to manage healthcare for 11% of the U.S. population. Zyter’s products improve clinical operations and patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs by enhancing interoperability, communication and collaboration. The company’s 5G-ready platform also supports IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its products including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year. In 2021, the company won an award as The Most Innovative Digital Health Startup. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

