BELLEVUE, Wash. and RESTON, Va. — June 14, 2022 — T-Mobile and Oceus are excited to announce a strategic alliance to deliver key offerings to the U.S. government. This collaboration will focus on products and services that leverage T-Mobile, America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, and Oceus’ unique 5G product offerings to provide a full portfolio of solutions designed specifically for the federal government. Oceus’ extensive experience in deploying cellular broadband in military environments, combined with T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions, will provide new capabilities and cutting-edge use cases for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense (DoD).

As the DoD accelerates the adoption of transformative 5G and future generation wireless networking technologies to ensure its forces can operate effectively virtually anywhere, they need the support of strong partners. So, T-Mobile and Oceus are teaming up to ensure that customers like the U.S. government have innovative, industry-leading solutions. Together, T-Mobile and Oceus are poised to deliver applications within the DoD for AR/VR, maintenance and logistics, training, and active operations — thanks to T-Mobile’s leading 5G nationwide network, assets, engineering expertise, and solution portfolio alongside Oceus’ extensive cellular experience with massive MIMO, and software-defined network orchestration in deployable, enterprise, and cloud-based solutions.

T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions — a suite of supercharged, managed network solutions — unlocks massive amounts of data by combining 5G connectivity with edge computing so the data, no matter where it’s located, can be gathered and processed at blazing fast speeds. Oceus brings years of expertise in developing, integrating, and customizing proprietary tools and technology for delivering access to fast, reliable cellular-based connectivity in mission-critical operations. Offerings will focus on secure 5G private networks, multi-access edge compute and SecDevOps.

“This is a game changer for DoD, and as an example, late last year Oceus and T-Mobile teamed up to provide a response to an urgent request for high-capacity emergency communications in support of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW),” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “This provided over 6,400 DoD and interagency customers and 30,000 Afghan guests reliable use of retrofitted systems with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network, generating a daily average of more than 20,000 voice calls with an estimated data usage of 500 megabits per second (Mbps), and over three terabytes (TB) of average aggregate usage across the four locations.”

Jeff Harman, President and CEO of Oceus stated “T-Mobile has live 5G capacity that is unmatched, and this capacity allows our clients to securely access maximum 5G coverage. We’re excited to partner further to deliver new solutions that are needed today by the U.S. government.”

Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q1 2022. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from 11/22/21 to 5/8/22. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Oceus

Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. We deliver extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable, enterprise and cloud-based solutions that solve unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of a public and private networks. Our edge computing capabilities provide low latency, ultra-high reliability and enhanced security for wireless IoT devices and applications. The Oceus Intelligent Controller provides software-defined network orchestration using AI/ML to automate the management of 5G enterprise systems and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with Oceus Technologies, our R&D Lab, in Plano, Texas, and our Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, Texas. Learn more at oceus.io