See Ya Speed Bumps. T‑Mobile Unleashes 5G with New Magenta MAX Plan

What’s the news: In another 5G first, T-Mobile is unleashing the capacity of America’s largest and fastest 5G network with the new Magenta MAX, delivering unlimited Premium Data — both 4G LTE and 5G on your smartphone, so you can’t be slowed down based on how much you use. Plus, with T-Mobile’s new Zero Cost to Switch deal, AT&T and Verizon customers can get up to $650 and pay zero device switching costs when they bring their own phones.

Why it matters: Today’s wireless plans are built for limited-capacity 4G networks. Magenta MAX is the first plan built to take full advantage of 5G’s capacity and speed.

Who it’s for: Everyone who is tired of hearing what a 5G network can do and is ready to experience it.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — February 22, 2021 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is un-leashing 5G like no one else. Introducing Magenta MAX, the first and only 5G smartphone plan built to show what a truly powerful 5G network can do for consumers. Magenta MAX delivers unlimited Premium Data — 4G and 5G — on your smartphone. That means you can’t be slowed down based on how much you use. Plus, Magenta MAX is made for video streaming with UHD (ultra-high definition) streaming up to 4K resolution and Netflix on Us on all MAX plans, now including single line customers. And Magenta MAX comes with the industry’s most generous smartphone mobile hotspot at 40GB of high-speed data included for consumers! Simply put, Magenta MAX sets a new bar in wireless, with the best benefits at a better price than other premium plans!

Legacy smartphone plans are built for lower capacity 4G LTE networks, so Verizon, AT&T and even T-Mobile’s unlimited plans allow providers to lower your network priority if you’ve used a massive amount of data, which means that you might hit speed bumps if the network gets congested. Verizon and AT&T market this as “Premium Data” and give most customers 50GB. But, there’s nothing premium about paying more for fast 5G that’s only in “some parts of some cities.”* Now we’re in the 5G era, and T-Mobile has lit up the highest-capacity 5G network available — a network so powerful it can start unleashing the power of 5G to deliver unlimited Premium Data.

Just to 5G flex, T-Mobile is also upgrading the core Magenta plan with double the Premium Data, from 50GB to 100GB, and nearly double the high-speed smartphone mobile hotspot data, from 3GB to 5GB. All for no additional cost. Existing Magenta and Magenta Plus customers can easily upgrade and keep current device or line promos, too!

For the millions who just got a shiny new 5G smartphone … but are stuck on Carrier plans built for 4G, T-Mobile is launching a new Zero Cost to Switch deal. Bring that new 5G phone to T-Mobile, get up to $650 per line to pay it off and there are zero device switching costs. Keep your phone, switch without the switching costs AND unleash 5G on the nation's largest and fastest 5G network. Win. Win. Win.

“We just joined forces with Sprint, and we’re already America’s 5G coverage and speed leader. Magenta MAX is just a first taste of what our network capacity allows us to do!” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “When you’re a heavy data user with a super-fast 5G smartphone, you don’t want to be hit with speed bumps. It’s like having a Ferrari and being forced to drive it in the school zone. Well, now it’s time to open ‘er up on the wide open magenta road! And we are just getting started. Buckle up!”

“5G can deliver more data, faster, but consuming more, faster can quickly run afoul of rules found in plans built for 4G networks,” says Jason Leigh, Research Manager, 5G and Mobile Services Research at IDC. “Redesigning the traditional wireless service plan to take advantage of what 5G can do will create customer enthusiasm for a truly meaningful 5G experience."

Magenta MAX takes the place of Magenta Plus and launches February 24 for consumers and small businesses. Get unlimited talk, text and unlimited Premium Data — 4G and 5G — on your smartphone. So even if you use 200GB or more, you can’t be slowed down based on how much data you use. Plus, Magenta MAX is stacked with new and favorite Un-carrier extras:

Netflix on Us – now for single lines and family plans

unlimited UHD streaming at up to 4K UHD resolution

40GB of high-speed smartphone mobile hotspot data (and unlimited 3G speeds after that) – the industry’s best for consumers

free thank you gifts and discounts on T-Mobile Tuesdays

unlimited Gogo in-flight texting and Wi-Fi all flight long

free texting and data in 210 countries and destinations

unlimited talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada with up to 5GB of high-speed data

free Scam Shield Premium protection, including free Scam Block and Caller ID

All for the same price as Magenta Plus, just $57 per line per month for three lines with autopay and monthly taxes and fees included. But right now, get Magenta MAX for just $47 per line per month for three lines with autopay for a limited time.

And Magenta MAX isn’t just the best plan at T-Mobile. It’s the best plan in wireless, loaded with features at a great price that saves hundreds compared to other premium plans. Right now, Verizon customers can save over $650 a year and AT&T customers can save over $475 a year — and even more because monthly taxes and fees aren’t included.

Zero Cost to Switch

Now it’s easier to say goodbye to Verizon and AT&T than ever before. T-Mobile’s new Zero Cost to Switch deal is designed for people who just upgraded to a super-fast 5G smartphone but are stuck on Carrier plans built for 4G and that limit their access to 5G. With Zero Cost to Switch, consumers and small businesses can ...

switch to the Un-carrier,

AND keep their eligible phones and phone numbers, photos, contacts, favorite apps and more

AND T-Mobile will pay it off (up to $650 per line on eligible phones via virtual prepaid card)

AND T-Mobile will waive the costs associated with switching over their devices.

But, if you don’t have a 5G smartphone yet and want to upgrade, you can get a new 5G phone on us via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick up your new phone on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan and trade in an eligible device.

Largest & Fastest 5G Network

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 280 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2.5x more coverage than AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon! With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, using dedicated spectrum to bring customers with capable devices download speeds of around 300 Mbps in many places and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G already reaches 2,400 cities and towns and covers over 50x more people than Verizon covers with Ultra Wideband. So, what do you do when you are the largest and fastest? Let people experience 5G like no one else can, of course.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit t-mobile.com/coverage and starting Feb 24, for more information on new Magenta MAX, and all of T-Mobile’s plans visit t-mobile.com/cell-phone-plans. For more information on T-Mobile’s Zero Cost to Switch deal, visit t-mobile.com/offers/switch-to-t-mobile-from-verizon-or-att.

Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. Unlimited while on our network. After high-speed tethering allotment, unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. Fastest 5G network per Opensignal Awards based on average speeds – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021.