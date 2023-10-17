Global Report Names T-Mobile the Best in the Entire Friggin’ World for 5G Availability

BELLEVUE, Wash. and GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — Oct. 17, 2023 —A new global report from leading research firm Opensignal today re-affirmed that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers, including those in Puerto Rico, get a 5G signal more often than anyone else on the planet. That’s right. T-Mobile has the world’s best 5G Availability … and for the third year in a row was the ONLY U.S. operator to win a 5G Global award.

“For years our team has been hard at work building a robust 5G network at a pace never seen before, even in the LTE era.” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. “To be recognized as the best in the world for 5G availability is a huge accomplishment, especially as one of the largest countries on the list.”

T-Mobile Puerto Rico is also celebrating a repeated win for operators in countries and territories with a land area smaller than 200,000 square kilometers.

“Being recognized as the best in the world for 5G Availability is a testament to our commitment in positioning Puerto Rico as a leader in innovation and technology that ultimately drives economic growth for our Island," said Jorge Martel, Vice President & General Manager, T-Mobile Puerto Rico. "We are extremely proud of this accomplishment as we work to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world.”

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 285 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official X (formerly known as Twitter) Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Opensignal Awards – 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – June 29, 2023 © 2023 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com