New Third-Party Report Ranks T-Mobile Fastest in North America with the Best Video Experience in the U.S.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 23, 2024

The Un-carrier feels the need, the need for speed (and amazing video experience). Independent research and data analysis firm Opensignal published its latest Global Mobile Network Experience Report today, naming T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as the fastest provider in North America, not to mention the best overall video experience in the U.S.

Here’s how T-Mobile stacks up:

T-Mobile is the fastest provider in North America with average overall download speeds of 109 Mbps, 46.3% faster than the next provider and more than 2x faster than the closest U.S. competitor.

The Un-carrier also ranked as having the best overall video experience in the U.S., meaning customers on T-Mobile’s network can stream all their favorite content with a better experience compared to Verizon and AT&T users.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Opensignal Awards: Global Mobile Network Experience Report, February 2024 & the USA: Mobile Network Experience Report, January 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 –December 14, 2023. © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com