T Challenge 2026 Submissions Now Open

BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 29, 2025 — Deutsche Telekom AG and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) are proud to launch the sixth edition of T Challenge. For the sixth year in a row, the companies are inviting innovators and disruptors from around the world to compete with cutting-edge AI solutions that will transform telecommunications and its integration into everyday life by building the AI-native telco: autonomous, customer-focused, and intent-based.

This year’s competition focuses on four key areas where AI can make the biggest impact in achieving this vision:

Autonomous Networks

Energy Efficiency & Zero-bit Zero-watt

Supply Resilience

Security

The submission phase is now open and will close on December 5, 2025.

Following the review process, up to 12 teams will be invited to showcase their innovations on April 28 and 29, 2026, at Deutsche Telekom’s headquarters in Bonn, Germany. A panel of judges from Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile will select the winners.

Awards include:

First Place: €150,000 (or equivalent)

€150,000 (or equivalent) Second Place: €75,000 (or equivalent)

€75,000 (or equivalent) Third Place: €50,000 (or equivalent)

€50,000 (or equivalent) Special Award: Up to €25,000 (or equivalent)

Winners will receive cash prizes as well as the opportunity to further develop their technology in close collaboration with Deutsche Telekom in Europe and T-Mobile in the U.S.

Submit your ideas now and become part of the future of telecommunications.