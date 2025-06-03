T‑Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Name 2025 T Challenge Winners

BONN, Germany and BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 3, 2025 — It’s a wrap on the fifth edition of the T Challenge! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom unveiled the winners of the annual global competition, this year spotlighting the most disruptive applications of artificial intelligence in telecom. During a celebratory finale, four standout teams earned recognition and cash prizes, with all 12 finalists continuing to collaborate and refine their ideas directly with T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom across the U.S. and Europe.

2025 T Challenge Winners

"AI continues to be a transformative force in how we design, deploy, and manage networks," said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. "T Challenge has become a proving ground for visionary ideas, and this year’s winners delivered creative, practical solutions with real potential to scale."

"Our fifth T Challenge proves once again how powerful global collaboration can be," said Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “These startups are harnessing human-centered AI to bring meaningful progress not only to our networks, but to how technology enhances lives, beyond telecoms."

To learn more about the winners and their innovations, visit t-challenge.com.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com