T‑Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Select Finalists for 2025 T Challenge

The next stage of T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom’s global competition is here. This year’s T Challenge competition once again called for innovators from around the world to submit their ideas on how AI can enhance the way telecommunication services operate, offering cash prizes up to €300,000 (or U.S. equivalent) to winning teams. All finalists will also have the chance to explore additional opportunities with T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom across the U.S., Germany and Europe.

For the next few months, the following 12 teams will fine-tune their ideas alongside experts from T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom before presenting their solutions to a panel of judges from both companies at Deutsche Telekom’s headquarters in Bonn, Germany, on June 2 and 3, 2025.

2025 Finalists

For even more on this year’s T Challenge finalists, visit t-challenge.com.

T-Mobile 5G a platform for innovators

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 332 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of national Speed Score results incorporating 5G download and upload speeds for 2H 2024. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

