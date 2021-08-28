T‑Mobile Responds to Hurricane Ida

T-Mobile is closely monitoring Hurricane Ida as it makes its way toward the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall on Sunday. We know how important it is to our customers to stay connected at times like this, and our teams stand ready to respond when it’s safe to do so. We currently have a range of recovery equipment, including generators, positioned nearby that are ready to deploy. We also will be prepared to be on the ground in local communities with supplies as needed.

Additionally, we recommend that our customers in Gulf states take steps now to prepare themselves for the storm’s potential impact:

Make a disaster kit. Include things like batteries, snacks, water, first aid kit, flashlight and device chargers.

Update your family, friends and emergency services contact numbers. Make sure they’re saved and backed up onto a cloud or computer or written down someplace accessible.

Subscribe to local authorities’ text alerts or connect with local authorities’ social networks to learn about new developments before, during and after a disaster.

Keep your mobile devices fully charged. Have charging cables handy and consider investing in a car or portable charging device.

Download emergency-assistance apps from the Red Cross and FEMA.

Make sure your phone supports Wireless Emergency Alerts and that you have enabled notifications on your device. Visit www.t-mobile.com/wea for details on how to set up alerts on T-Mobile and Sprint devices.

Set up Wi-Fi Calling on your phone. For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling; for Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling.

If you are in an area that could potentially be impacted, please follow any evacuation orders that may be issued by local authorities and do all you can to stay safe.

More information on how T-Mobile prepares for storms like Ida is available in the T-Mobile Newsroom: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/community/2021-hurricane-season



