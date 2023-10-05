T-Mobile Takes Top Spots for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in J.D. Power Study

BELLEVUE, Wash. — October 5, 2023 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is number one in customer satisfaction in the prestigious J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study for both small and medium-sized businesses. T-Mobile achieved the highest score across the following categories: sales representatives and account executives, offerings and promotions, cost of service, billing, and customer service in both segments.

The results are no surprise as T-Mobile continues to give small and medium-sized businesses unprecedented value and benefits, including:

J.D. Power conducts an annual independent online survey to measure business customer satisfaction with the top three national wireless providers in three types of businesses: large enterprise (500 or more employees), medium business (20-499 employees) and small business (1-19 employees). The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction with providers of telecommunication voice and data services based on responses from 2,720 wireless customers surveyed between June and July 2023.

For more information about T-Mobile’s J.D. Power rankings, visit www.jdpower.com. To learn more about the benefits of switching to T-Mobile for Business, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/why-tmobile.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

# # #

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.