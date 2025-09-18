T‑Mobile Announces a 16% Quarterly Dividend Increase

BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 18, 2025—T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a cash dividend of $1.02 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, an increase of $0.14 per share or 16% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 26, 2025.

###

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

[email protected]