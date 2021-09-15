T‑Mobile is Turning First Responder Smartphones into Body Cams with Latest Partnership

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sept. 15, 2021 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s 5G leader, announced a new partnership with Visual Labs so first responders can turn a smartphone into an all-in-one body cam and communications solution. More states are now requiring body worn cameras which can be a significant cost for agencies — especially in small towns or rural areas. Now, through T-Mobile’s groundbreaking Connecting Heroes program, a first responder’s smartphone can also become a cost-effective body camera, digital camera, audio recorder and personnel locator, helping public safety agencies improve evidence-gathering and transparency. While body cameras can cost thousands of dollars per first responder[1] … T-Mobile’s solution — as little as $45/month per responder device — can bring massive savings to these agencies.

“We launched Connecting Heroes to do more for the first responders we all count on — it started with free 5G on our incredible network, and now we’re adding body cam solutions to their smartphone at an incredible cost savings through our partnership with Visual Labs,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile Business Group. “At T-Mobile, we feel it’s our duty to support the men and women who risk it all for us, and we won’t stop innovating to save them money and provide new solutions they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

First responders can transmit critical video at a moment’s notice from almost anywhere using T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. Plus, the Visual Labs solution includes secure cloud storage for videos, photos, audio recordings and evidentiary documents, all accessible via a web-based evidence management platform.

The Visual Labs software application can be added to most Android smartphones, and the first three months are free if a customer chooses a 3-year Visual Labs contract. Customers who engage with T-Mobile by the end of the year will get a special rate of $45/month per device plus a one-time $50 set up fee per device. And through the Connecting Heroes program, agencies can get Samsung 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G all for free with two-year agreements on premium rate plans. Agencies that bring their own compatible Android device can also add the Visual Labs software to the free and $15/month Connecting Heroes plans.

Today’s news comes on the heels of T-Mobile’s latest upgrades to Connecting Heroes in June where the Un-carrier added preemption along with priority network access, so first responders with WPS (Wireless Priority Service) get unmatched access to our network in an emergency. Plus, T-Mobile unveiled new Connecting Heroes plans with 5G smartphones and rugged devices to choose from.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles — 4x the geographic coverage of Verizon and nearly 2x AT&T. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing super-fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G covers 165 million people with plans to reach 200 million by the end of the year.

Connecting Heroes is part of T-Mobile’s 10-year commitment to provide free service and 5G access to first responder agencies — all public and non-profit state and local fire, police and EMS departments, and emergency call centers including 911 and public safety answering points (PSAPs) — potentially saving them up to $7 billion through the Un-carrier’s Connecting Heroes program. Since the launch over a year ago, first responder agencies and departments around the country have enjoyed the benefits of free 5G smartphone service with unlimited data. T-Mobile also offers the best discount in wireless for individual first responders and their families — Magenta First Responder — with 50% off family lines compared to Magenta.

Connecting Heroes is for state & local fire, police, and EMS agencies' first responder lines; eligibility verified. Not intended for continuous bodycam livestreaming or upload. Coverage not available in some areas and may be impacted by emergencies; check your response area. WPS eligibility must be confirmed by USDHS. Completion of calls not guaranteed. 5G devices included via bill credit with new lines and 2-year agreement on select Connecting Heroes plans, plus tax

Some 5G uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report July 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 – June 13, 2021. © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Visual Labs

Visual Labs, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California based software company that has developed an application for Android smartphones and a web-based evidence management platform to provide CJIS-compliant body, dash and interview room camera solutions. The Visual Labs solutions are used by law enforcement, private security and other customers all across the United States and internationally.

[1] Body-Worn Cameras in Policing: Benefits and Costs, University of Chicago Crime Lab — March 2021