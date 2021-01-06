T‑Mobile Adds 5.5 Million Postpaid Customers in 2020 – the Most in Company History – and Further Expands 5G Network Leadership by Exceeding Ambitious 2020 5G Goals

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Customer Results Expected to Lead the Industry Again

1.7 million total net additions

1.6 million postpaid net additions

824,000 postpaid phone net additions

Preliminary Full-Year 2020 Customer Results Highlighted by Record-High Postpaid Net Additions

5.6 million total net additions

5.5 million postpaid net additions

2.2 million postpaid phone net additions

Expanding 5G Network Leadership

Extended Range 5G covers 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles, nearly 4x more than Verizon and over 2.5x more than AT&T

Ultra Capacity 5G covers 106 million people, over 50x more than Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, with nationwide coverage expected by the end of 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash. — January 6, 2021 - T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) provided a preliminary view of key customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020, including its highest postpaid net additions in company history at 5.5 million for the full-year 2020. In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile is expected to lead the industry again across several key metrics with 1.7 million total net additions, 1.6 million postpaid net additions, and 824,000 postpaid phone net additions.

T-Mobile further expanded its 5G network leadership, now reaching 280 million people and covering 106 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G’s super-fast speeds enabled by mid-band (2.5 GHz) and millimeter wave spectrum. The 106 million surpassed the company’s aggressive goal to cover 100 million Americans by the end of 2020 and compared to an estimated 2 million people covered by Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G, showcasing T-Mobile’s dramatic lead in the 5G race.

“Our focus on bringing unmatched value and experience to customers while building and delivering the nation’s best 5G network paid off with record-breaking results in 2020 (5.5 million new postpaid customers!) – and we continue to be the growth leader in wireless,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Our 5G leadership position is getting stronger every day. We set some huge goals in 2020 that some thought were impossible, but we smashed them. Today, T-Mobile’s high speed Ultra Capacity 5G covers over 50 times more people than Verizon's and it’s growing. We continue to demonstrate that we are way ahead of the competition on 5G and poised to become the country's overall network leader. The network performance we’re delivering right here, right now, is setting the stage for what’s next. This is what leadership looks like!”

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Customer Results

Total net customer additions were 1.7 million in Q4 2020 and 5.6 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in four years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 102.1 million.

were 1.7 million in Q4 2020 and 5.6 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in four years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 102.1 million. Postpaid net customer additions were 1.6 million in Q4 2020 and 5.5 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in company history.

were 1.6 million in Q4 2020 and 5.5 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in company history. Postpaid phone net customer additions were 824,000 in Q4 2020 and 2.2 million for the full-year 2020. Postpaid phone churn was 1.03% in Q4 2020 and 0.90% for the full-year 2020.

were 824,000 in Q4 2020 and 2.2 million for the full-year 2020. Postpaid phone churn was 1.03% in Q4 2020 and 0.90% for the full-year 2020. Postpaid other net customer additions were 794,000 in Q4 2020 and 3.3 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in company history.

were 794,000 in Q4 2020 and 3.3 million for the full-year 2020, the highest annual number in company history. Prepaid net customer additions were 84,000 in Q4 2020 and 145,000 for the full-year 2020. Prepaid churn was 2.92% in Q4 2020 and 3.03% for the full-year 2020.

Customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 are preliminary and subject to change pending completion of year-end closing review procedures. On April 1, 2020, T-Mobile completed its merger with Sprint. The following table reflects the combined company results of T-Mobile subsequent to the merger date for Q2 2020 through Q4 2020, while prior periods represent the historical results of standalone T-Mobile.

(1) In Q2 2020 T-Mobile acquired the customers of Sprint and made certain adjustments to align the customer reporting policies of T-Mobile and Sprint, resulting in the acquisition of 29,228,000 additional customers, net of base adjustments. Please reference the T-Mobile Quarterly Report for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, for a detailed reconciliation of the acquired customers and base adjustments.



Expanding 5G Network Leadership

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader, delivering 5G speeds in more places with the first and largest nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles – offering nearly 4x more geographic coverage than Verizon and over 2.5x more than AT&T.

T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G, which is enabled by mid-band (2.5 GHz) and millimeter wave spectrum, has been rapidly expanding and now covers 106 million people, over 50x more than Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband. Ultra Capacity 5G is available in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country including major markets such as Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. The performance of Ultra Capacity 5G is incredible, delivering download speeds in the 300 Mbps range and peak speeds hitting one Gbps on compatible 5G devices.

The company expects its Ultra Capacity 5G service to reach nationwide coverage by the end of 2021.

