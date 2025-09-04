T‑Mobile Increasing and Accelerating Long Term Synergy Expectations Following Close of UScellular, Provides Business Update

BELLEVUE, Wash. – September 4, 2025 – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today is providing updated customer and financial guidance as applicable after incorporating the impacts of the UScellular transaction, which closed on August 1st. The company is also providing a brief update on additional business transformation initiatives driven by the Un-carrier’s digital transformation journey.

“As a part of the Un-carrier’s unparalleled track record of exceeding our own ambitious goals, we’re pleased to announce today that we’re both increasing and accelerating our synergy target with UScellular,” said Srini Gopalan, T-Mobile COO. “We’re bringing the same winning formula of our unique value proposition, including our industry-leading network to UScellular customers, while further augmenting our network for our customers."

Synergy updates:

T-Mobile now expects the UScellular transaction to yield approximately $1.2 billion in total annual run rate cost synergies upon integration, an increase of 20% from the original approximately $1.0 billion run rate synergy guidance, now comprised of approximately $950 million in opex and approximately $250 million in capex run rate synergies.

The integration is now expected to be achieved in approximately two years, an acceleration from the original three-to-four-year expectation.

Costs to achieve are expected to be approximately $2.6 billion, within the original guidance range and T-Mobile continues to plan to reinvest a portion of synergies toward enhancing consumer choice, quality and competition in the wireless industry.

Customer updates:

Stronger core business performance on T-Mobile postpaid net additions is expected to offset the impacts of the initially higher-churning UScellular base, and overall postpaid and postpaid phone customer guidance for the year is unchanged at this time as a result.

For Q3, T-Mobile expects the following financial impacts from the UScellular acquisition:

Service revenues of approximately $400 million

Core Adjusted EBITDA(1) of approximately $125 million

Approximately $100 million in costs to achieve as the company begins an accelerated integration process, which are excluded from Core Adjusted EBITDA, and approximately $175 million in depreciation and amortization expenses.

Acquisition of the lower Postpaid ARPA UScellular base, together with postpaid accounts acquired from the Metronet joint venture also with lower Postpaid ARPA, will impact consolidated T-Mobile Postpaid ARPA by approximately $1.50 in Q3. These acquired customers represent an exciting opportunity to apply the company’s proven ARPA expansion playbook as part of integration. Excluding UScellular and Metronet, T-Mobile’s underlying business continues to see strong Postpaid ARPA growth, with ongoing expectations for full year 2025 versus 2024 growth of at least 3.5%.



Business Transformation Initiatives and Additional Updates

T-Mobile also continues to strategically invest in the business to drive further differentiation across its unique value proposition of best network, best value and best customer experiences. This includes thoughtful decisions to enable the company’s successful ongoing digital transformation efforts and ongoing investments by the Lumos and Metronet joint ventures as they continue to ramp on fiber deployment.

In Q3, to further enable the ongoing rapid success of its digital transformation strategy, T-Mobile is accelerating its move to a more streamlined and dynamic billing technology stack. As a result of the acceleration, the company expects to recognize approximately $350 million in predominantly non-cash costs associated with its digital technology transformation, including non-cash impairment expense and accelerated depreciation related to the retirement of software as part of its shift to a more streamlined and dynamic billing technology stack enabling the company’s rapid digital transformation, and personnel costs primarily associated with technology modernization.

Also in Q3, the company expects its recent acquisitions outside of UScellular, alongside ongoing network investments, to generate an additional $120 million in depreciation, amortization, integration and other expenses.

These costs will be excluded from Core Adjusted EBITDA.

(1): T-Mobile is not able to forecast Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP Net income, including, but not limited to, Income tax expense and Interest expense. Core Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict Net income as the difference between this measure and Net income is variable.

