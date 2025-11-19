An Inside Look at Deutsche Telekom’s Bug Bash

Last month, Deutsche Telekom partnered with Bugcrowd to host its first-ever Bug Bash, a week-long event at its headquarters in Bonn, Germany, where nine of the world’s top security researchers gathered to test 5G equipment within a controlled, closed-network environment. Teams from T-Mobile US and Ericsson joined on-site alongside Deutsche Telekom and Bugcrowd to help collaborate and share expertise, drive cybersecurity innovation and strengthen resilience against emerging threats.
Over the course of the event, security researchers competed for bounties — rewards of up to $100,000 USD — for discovering and reporting security vulnerabilities, or “bugs.” Once a bug is identified, Deutsche Telekom’s security teams act quickly to resolve potential weaknesses before they can be exploited.
Building on the success of several Bug Bashes that T-Mobile previously designed with Bugcrowd, this event marked another important step in improving defenses against cybercriminals and better protecting customers, employees and data. Because companies like T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson and others often use similar equipment and operate similar ecosystems, it was a powerful opportunity to collaborate on shared challenges and help identify and fix vulnerabilities that could impact the broader industry.
Check out some photos from the event and read what those in Bonn had to say: