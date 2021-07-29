T‑Mobile Raises 2021 Guidance Across the Board Again and Delivers Record Financial Results in Q2

Consistent and Profitable Customer Growth

Postpaid net additions of 1.3 million, best in industry and raising 2021 guidance

Postpaid phone net additions of 627 thousand, 2.5x more than last year

Postpaid account net additions of 349 thousand, best in industry and record-high

Record Financial Results Drive 2021 Guidance Raise for Second Consecutive Quarter

Total revenues of $20.0 billion grew 13% year-over-year

Service revenues of $14.5 billion grew 10% year-over-year, best growth in industry

Net income of $978 million, 8x more than last year, diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.78, and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $6.9 billion

of $6.9 billion Core Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $6.0 billion grew 7% year-over-year, best growth in industry and raising 2021 guidance

of $6.0 billion grew 7% year-over-year, best growth in industry and raising 2021 guidance Net cash provided by operating activities of $3.8 billion increased $3.0 billion year-over-year, raising 2021 guidance

Free Cash Flow excluding gross payments for the settlement of interest rate swaps(1) of $1.7 billion, grew 16% year-over-year, best growth in industry and raising 2021 guidance

America’s Largest, Fastest and Most Reliable 5G Network Further Extends its Lead

Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people and 1.7 million square miles — more geographic coverage than Verizon and AT&T combined

Ultra Capacity 5G covers 165 million people with average speeds of 350 Mbps, on track to cover 200 million people nationwide by end of year

Seven independent third-party network benchmarking reports highlighted T-Mobile’s 5G leadership in 2021

Network Integration Progress Fuels Higher Merger Synergies

Approximately 80% of Sprint customer traffic is now carried on the T-Mobile network

One-third of Sprint customers have been moved to the T-Mobile network

Raising 2021 merger synergies guidance for the second quarter in a row

BELLEVUE, Wash. - July 29, 2021 - T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported second quarter 2021 results today, delivering industry-leading postpaid net additions and record service revenues, Core Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, while raising 2021 guidance across the board for the second consecutive quarter. The company’s diversified growth strategy and network leadership contributed to record postpaid account growth and industry-leading sequential churn improvement.

“Stellar postpaid customer gains and industry-leading service revenue growth translated into industry-best growth in profitability and cash flow, and drove another beat and raise quarter – all fueled by unprecedented synergies that only T-Mobile can deliver,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “As we capitalize on our 5G leadership, it’s increasingly clear that our unmatched network, outstanding value and customer-centric experiences are setting the Un-carrier apart from everyone else.”

