What’s the news: ICE Cobotics, a global leader in cleaning technologies and equipment, has selected T IoT from T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom as its exclusive IoT connectivity and management solution globally.

Why it matters: With T IoT, ICE Cobotics will connect and manage more than 7,500 new and existing cleaning units worldwide. This will enable its customers to make better decisions based on near real-time data, minimize downtime through remote notifications, and monitor performance from a remote location.

Who it’s for: Global businesses considering IoT connectivity to collect and share valuable data and insights from hardware and devices with sensors and cameras, AND businesses looking for a reliable, affordable and cost predictive floor cleaning solution.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 19, 2022 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that ICE Cobotics, a global leader in cleaning technologies and equipment, has chosen T IoT as its exclusive IoT connectivity solution worldwide to help their customers more easily manage fleets of floor cleaning robots.

As part of the long-term agreement, T IoT — a comprehensive solution for global IoT connectivity, platform management and support — will deliver cellular connectivity to more than 7,500 new and existing ICE Cobotics intelligent and autonomous cleaning units across the world. This includes their newest product, Cobi 18, a compact autonomous floor scrubber which is designed to clean 5,000 to 7,000 square feet per hour, starting at less than $20 a day.

ICE Cobotics chose T IoT to simplify the delivery and execution of IoT solutions on a global scale, which bolsters their mission to streamline processes for its customers. Less than a year ago, the company launched an industry first: an all-inclusive subscription service for floor cleaning machines, parts and maintenance, and performance and monitoring software. The service provides customers with a more reliable, affordable, and cost predictive solution, allowing them to use their capital to expand their business versus having it tied up in equipment ownership.

T IoT supports ICE Cobotics’ subscription model by delivering cleaning performance data and insights to customers in the retail, grocery, convenience, healthcare, higher education, and hospitality industries. Imagine a major retail corporation that has hundreds of robots in service. The cellular connectivity allows a customer’s maintenance and facilities team to view their Clean Score — goal-based cleaning performance data generated by ICE Cobotics’ i-SYNERGY fleet management software. This takes the guess work out of tracking cleaning efficacy, developing efficiencies, and confirming each location is clean. Previously, they would have had to visit each store to inspect if cleaning happened, which takes time and money.

Additionally, T IoT reinforces ICE Cobotics’ commitment to eliminate downtime by delivering over the air software and firmware updates to its customers, as well as mechanical telemetry data, from sensors and cameras in each machine, back to the company. This gives them the ability to monitor and analyze critical information like hours of use, routes, temperature, and battery life — so they can determine if certain components of a machine are operating within tolerance, if service is required and if a part is near its end of life — to prevent problems before they happen.

“T IoT is critical to the success of our cleaning machines and our all-inclusive subscription service,” said Mike DeBoer, President, ICE Cobotics U.S. “The data we receive from our autonomous scrubbers allows us to deliver cleaning performance insights and an enhanced clean to our customers at an affordable price.”

“This is what T IoT was designed for — helping enterprises solve global IoT challenges and deliver innovative solutions that make their customers want more,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Like ICE Cobotics, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom share a passion for the pursuit of simple and we salute their ongoing mission to make things easier for their customers.”

