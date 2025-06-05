T‑Mobile 5G Powers SailGP’s Boldest Broadcast Yet, Bringing Predictive AI to the Water

NEW YORK and BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 5, 2025 — SailGP, the global league that is redefining sailing, is getting a major tech upgrade from the fastest 5G network in the nation. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), SailGP’s exclusive U.S. 5G partner, is returning to the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on Governors Island, June 7–8, with next-level 5G innovation. By deploying its 5G Advanced Network Solutions (5G ANS) — including hybrid and private networks along with network slicing — T-Mobile is powering smarter race operations, sharper camera angles and lightning-fast data delivery. The result: a more immersive and responsive experience for fans at home and real-time insights that help teams perform at the highest level on the water.

"Connectivity is driving the next generation of live sports," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "With SailGP, we’re showing the world how 5G Advanced Network Solutions can unlock experiences that were once impossible, drawing fans into the heart of the action and giving teams new tools to elevate their performance on the water. That’s the kind of innovation our customers rely on — we don’t just help them lead the way; we help them stay ahead of what’s next."

With a T-Mobile 5G-connected network, fans will get real-time HD views from new angles, and teams benefit from faster data and sharper decision-making tools. Here’s how this year’s 5G upgrades are transforming what fans see, how officials make calls and the way races unfold on the water:

Additional cameras for immersive broadcast footage . New camera technology will equip racing catamarans with dozens of hardened, wireless cameras and AI-enabled race markers, providing dynamic, multi-angle views of the action. Cockpit cameras capture up-close, high-intensity footage of onboard strategy and crew performance, while race mark-mounted cameras capture wide-angle, water-level shots that show the broader race dynamics and environmental conditions.

. New camera technology will equip racing catamarans with dozens of hardened, wireless cameras and AI-enabled race markers, providing dynamic, multi-angle views of the action. Cockpit cameras capture up-close, high-intensity footage of onboard strategy and crew performance, while race mark-mounted cameras capture wide-angle, water-level shots that show the broader race dynamics and environmental conditions. AI-enabled, autonomous buoys. Outfitted with IoT sensors and onboard instrumentation, these smart race marks collect real-time environmental and race data from all over the course. Between races, the buoys reposition themselves autonomously to adapt to changing wind and water conditions — helping ensure fair, dynamic racing while capturing more of the action for both broadcast production and officiating.

Outfitted with IoT sensors and onboard instrumentation, these smart race marks collect real-time environmental and race data from all over the course. Between races, the buoys reposition themselves autonomously to adapt to changing wind and water conditions — helping ensure fair, dynamic racing while capturing more of the action for both broadcast production and officiating. Advanced predictive AI capabilities. Predictive AI plays a pivotal role in both broadcast production and race adjudication. By analyzing millions of data points from boats and AI-enabled race marks, it not only forecasts where the most thrilling action is about to unfold — guiding cameras to capture those moments in real time — but also informs officiating decisions. All data is transmitted to SailGP headquarters in London, where race officials use it to monitor maneuvers, enforce rules and ensure fairness with split-second precision.

"SailGP is redefining sailing with the help of our partners like T-Mobile, and at this elite level of sport that demands precision — from both the athletes and from the technology behind them," said Warren Jones, SailGP’s Chief Technology Officer. "Out on the water, we’re dealing with constantly shifting conditions and no fixed placements, so everything has to work in real time. T-Mobile’s 5G lets us stream telemetry to London in milliseconds and adjust camera angles on the fly, so officials can make the right calls and fans don’t miss a second."

Record-Breaking Speeds on Open Water

T-Mobile’s record-breaking 5G performance at sea is redefining live sports broadcasting. While traditional broadcasts rely on uplinks of just 10–30 Mbps, enough for one or two HD streams, T-Mobile’s network can deliver speeds that support more than 16 simultaneous HD livestreams. This broadcast-grade infrastructure operates seamlessly in one of the most challenging environments on the planet, enabling high-quality video from boats and buoys in real time. Powered by a 5G hybrid solution from 5G ANS — combining both public and private networks to broadcast from multiple points on Governors Island — T-Mobile is leveraging the full strength of public and private networks to deliver incredible performance. The result approaches fiber-like speeds and reliability, without the need for physical hardware — an especially impressive feat on the water.

"T-Mobile’s 5G tech is changing the way we race," said Mike Buckley, U.S. SailGP Team Athlete and Team CEO. "This year’s new onboard cameras give fans an up-close look at just how much coordination, power and precision it takes to race an F50. And for us, having real-time data from every boat and buoy means fairer calls, smarter strategy, and a deeper connection between what happens on the water and what fans experience in the moment."

What’s Next for Innovation

Looking ahead, the collaboration between SailGP and T-Mobile opens the door to even more innovation. Early explorations include adding live drone footage to enhance aerial coverage — complementing footage captured by helicopters — while continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in real-time broadcast technology.

