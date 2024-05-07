Get the Google Pixel 8a Free at T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 7, 2024

What’s the news: Google Pixel 8a is here and will be available at T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) online and in stores on Tuesday, May 14. Only at the Un-carrier can customers truly get the most out of Google’s newest smartphone, with lightning-fast speeds thanks to T-Mobile’s 5G network with standalone four-carrier aggregation, on top of incredible value with T-Mobile's Go5G and Go5G Business plans. And, new and existing customers can choose from a bevy of offers to score the new Pixel 8a free:

Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line on most plans including all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

Free Google Pixel 8a when trading in an eligible device on all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Select (via 24 monthly device credits, plus tax)

Why it matters: With Google Pixel 8a, T-Mobile customers score the latest Google AI features, wireless plans packed with free extras AND the nation’s leading 5G network —giving them a no-compromise experience that can’t be found anywhere else. To top it all off, when switching to T-Mobile customers win big time on our most popular Go5G plans, with families saving at least $50 every single month vs. other providers.

Magenta Status: Only Un-carrier customers can get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, giving them one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences with some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more. When doing the math, that’s $1,500 a year in Magenta Status perks alone, it’s like dollars back in your pocket, just for being a customer.

Leading 5G network: The Pixel 8a is turbocharged on America’s leading 5G network — the only network with 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation capabilities that deliver up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the Pixel 7a. With enhanced video livestreaming, video calling and gaming, the whole fam can experience next-level connectivity for all their entertainment needs.

Latest and greatest features: The Pixel 8a touts industry-leading Google AI capabilities to deliver a smarter and more helpful phone. Capture content and edit like a pro with popular Pixel features like Best Take, Magic Editor and Audio Magic Eraser, and take advantage of the latest productivity and safety features like Google’s Circle to Search, Assistant Summarize and Crash Detection.

Value-packed business plans: T-Mobile business customers also get loads of premium perks so they can focus on their business from virtually anywhere while saving money including business travel benefits valued at over $400/year. Plus, access to business solutions like Microsoft 365 on Us and Secure Wi-Fi.

Who it’s for: New and existing customers — including business customers — looking for a feature-packed phone at a great price.

What else: The Pixel 8a comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay for $20.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $499.99) — over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.

For more details on all Google Pixel devices at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T-Mobile for Business offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

To find out how T-Mobile customers can save on every plan compared to AT&T and Verizon, head here: https://www.t-mobile.com/resources/how-to-join-us.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Contact us before cancelling account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $499.99– Google Pixel 8a 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., Samsung GS9) required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $499.99 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Best Streaming Bundle: Receive Hulu (With Ads), Netflix Standard with ads, and Apple TV+ while you maintain a qualifying Go5G Next line in good standing. Claim MLB.TV subscription in T-Mobile Tuesdays when available. Additional terms apply; see details at T-Mobile.com/streaming. Family Savings: For new customers with 3 lines of T-Mobile Go5G Plus w/ Netflix & AppleTV included ($150/mo.) vs. buying comparable wireless + streaming services with AT&T or Verizon ($200+/mo.). Pricing includes 3rd Line Free w/ monthly bill credits. Credits stop if you cancel any lines.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com





