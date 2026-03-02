T‑Mobile Pairs iPhone 17e and iPad Air with Plans that Bring Built-in Value from Day One

BELLEVUE, Wash. — March 2, 2026 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), Metro by T-Mobile and UScellular will offer the new iPhone 17e, with iPad Air coming to T-Mobile and UScellular. iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB. Powered by M4, iPad Air is a fantastic value with blazing performance, more unified memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 17e and iPad Air starting Wed., March 4, with availability beginning Wed., March 11. For more details, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals.

With iPhone 17e at T-Mobile, customers can get more than just the latest iPhone. They can get industry-leading benefits and value — powered by America’s Best Network and backed by a 5-year price guarantee on T-Mobile’s best plans. That value shows up in meaningful savings, year after year. In an analysis comparing real monthly bills, HarrisX found that T-Mobile families have saved over $3,700 vs. the other big guys in the past 5 years. That’s money back in families’ pockets that could help pay for everyday expenses like gas, groceries, or even a vacation. At T-Mobile it truly is wireless with no compromises, and of course that includes great deals to score iPhone 17e across T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and UScellular:

T-Mobile

iPhone 17e on Us (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model and iPhone Air) when trading in an eligible device on Experience More (or existing customers on Go5G Plus), or when trading in an eligible device and adding a line on most plans.

(or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model and iPhone Air) when trading in an eligible device on Experience More (or existing customers on Go5G Plus), or when trading in an eligible device and adding a line on most plans. Four iPhone 17e on Us and four new voice lines for just $25/line per month when trading in four eligible devices on Essentials — T-Mobile’s most popular entry-level plan.

and four new voice lines for just $25/line per month when trading in four eligible devices on Essentials — T-Mobile’s most popular entry-level plan. iPhone 17e on Us (or up to $630 off any iPhone 17 model) when switching a line to T-Mobile on most plans — no trade-in needed.

T-Mobile for Business

iPhone 17e on Us when adding a line on ProMobile or SuperMobile — no trade-in needed. Plus, new customers receive an additional $300 when they bring their number.

when adding a line on ProMobile or SuperMobile — no trade-in needed. Plus, new customers receive an additional $300 when they bring their number. iPhone 17e on Us (or up to $630 off any iPhone 17 model and iPhone Air) when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on CoreMobile or other qualifying business plan.

(or up to $630 off any iPhone 17 model and iPhone Air) when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on CoreMobile or other qualifying business plan. iPhone 17e on Us (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model) when upgrading and trading in an eligible device on SuperMobile or other qualifying business plans.

All offers above are via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Metro

Get $250 off iPhone 17e when bringing your number and signing up for a $50/month or more plan with AutoPay.

UScellular

iPhone 17e on Us (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model) when adding a line on an Everyday or Even Better Evolved Unlimited plan — no trade-in needed.

(or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model) when adding a line on an Everyday or Even Better Evolved Unlimited plan — no trade-in needed. iPhone 17e on Us (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model) when upgrading a line and trading in an eligible device on an Everyday or Even Better Evolved Unlimited plan.

iPhone 17e

The new iPhone 17e is a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone 17e is the latest-generation A19, which delivers exceptional performance for everything users do. iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple. C1X is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e and matches the speed of iPhone Air. The 48MP Fusion camera captures stunning photos, including next-generation portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video. It also enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display features Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare.1 With MagSafe, users can enjoy fast wireless charging and access to a vast ecosystem of accessories like chargers and cases. And when iPhone 17e users are outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, Apple’s groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite — help them stay connected when it matters most.2 iPhone 17e is available in three elegant colors with a premium matte finish — black, white, and a beautiful new soft pink — starting at 256GB of storage for $599 — double the entry storage from the previous generation at the same price.

iPad Air

M4 features a faster CPU and GPU, giving iPad Air users a big jump in performance and boosting tasks like video editing and gaming. iPad Air is also a powerful device for AI with a faster Neural Engine, higher memory bandwidth, and 50 percent more unified system memory. With M4, iPad Air is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3,3 and up to 2.3x faster than iPad Air with M1.4 Cellular models of iPad Air feature C1X, a cellular modem designed by Apple that offers up to 50 percent faster cellular data performance — and for active cellular users, C1X offers up to 30 percent less modem energy usage than iPad Air with M3.3 Cellular models of iPad Air allow users to enjoy GPS capabilities, so they can navigate with even more confidence. iPad Air also features N1, an Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.5 Available in two sizes and four gorgeous finishes that users love — blue, purple, starlight, and space gray — the 11-inch iPad Air is super portable, and the 13-inch model provides an even larger display for those who want more space to multitask. With game-changing iPadOS 26 capabilities, advanced cameras, all-day battery life, a powerful app ecosystem, and support for accessories like Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, iPad Air delivers a remarkable and versatile experience for anyone who wants to do more on iPad, from students and creators, to business users and gamers.6 With the same starting price of just $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model, the new iPad Air is an incredible value.

With eSIM, iPhone 17e and iPad Air users can quickly activate service, store multiple plans on one device, and enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, security, and seamless connectivity — especially when traveling. T-Mobile supports eSIM Quick Transfer, making it easy to move your number to a new iPhone or iPad, and with eSIM Carrier Activation, T-Mobile can digitally assign your eSIM directly to your iPhone or iPad.

Easy to Join. Even Better to Stay.

That signature iPhone feel — with industry-leading value and perks from day one. Only T-Mobile customers can get iPhone 17e on Us on America’s Best Network, with plans packed with extras like the Best Entertainment Bundle in Wireless — Netflix and Hulu on Us, Apple TV for just $3/month — plus, industry-leading travel benefits like international high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations, T-Satellite connectivity, and exclusive hotel and rental-car perks. And the value keeps going with a free year of DashPass by DoorDash, weekly deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays and reserve and priority tickets to premium concerts, festivals and events nationwide.

Join in minutes — or experience it first. With 15 Minutes to Better, customers can switch quickly and can get their new iPhone 17e delivered the same day through DoorDash. Plus, T-Mobile Trial allows potential switchers to experience the Un-carrier life on America’s Best Network with select perks included — completely free — all in the T-Life app.

More For Your Money at Metro

Metro customers score big value too with affordable, no-contract plans backed by a 5-year price guarantee — all on T-Mobile’s network. Metro’s $50/month or more plans include unlimited 5G data, talk and text, as well as 8GB hotspot data, 100GB of Google One cloud storage, Scam Shield™ and T-Mobile Tuesdays perks.

For more information on how to get iPhone, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals and www.metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/apple. For T-Mobile for Business offers, please visit www.t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals.

For more details on the latest iPhone models, please visit www.apple.com.

Limited time offers; subject to change; $35 device connection charge due at sale. Offers: Qualifying credit req’d. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Trade-in terms/conditions apply. May not combine with some offers. Trade Offers: If you cancel entire account before receiving bill credits, credits stop and & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 17 256GB). Qualifying service (e.g., $85+/mo. w/AutoPay, plus taxes & fees) & trade-in (e.g., Save $830: iPhone 13) req’d. Add-A-Line Offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $599.99 – iPhone 16e 128GB). Qualifying service (e.g., $45+/mo. plan w/AutoPay, plus taxes & fees) and port-in req’d. If you have cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Add-A-Line + Trade Offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits; or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $829.99 – iPhone 17 256 GB). Qualifying service (e.g., $60+/mo. w/AutoPay, plus taxes & fees), line, & trade-in (e.g., Save $830: Apple iPhone 12 Pro) req’d. 4 Lines for $25/Line: 4 eligible trade-ins (e.g. Save $830: Apple iPhone 12 Pro) & 4 new lines of service (e.g., $100+/mo. Plan w/AutoPay; plus, taxes/fees) req’d. If a line is cancelled, must move to regular-rate Essentials; contact us. +$5/line/mo. without AutoPay. Metro Offer: Not avail. if w/ Metro or T-Mobile in past 180 days. Limit 2/account. $300 Credit: Via one-time bill credit. Port-in, business account & service ($85+/mo. plan with AutoPay; plus taxes & fees) required. 5 Year Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Applies to monthly price of on-network talk, text, & 5G data on eligible plans. Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license & reprinted with permission. Best Benefits in Wireless: Based on value of included plan benefits (e.g. entertainment, travel perks, & T-Mobile Tuesdays). Benefits vary by plan & may require activation. $3,700 Savings: Based on HarrisX Billing Snapshots from Q3 ’21 – Q4 ’25 among accounts with 3+ voice lines compared to AT&T and Verizon. Savings exclude discounts, credits, & optional charges. Details at harrisx.com/T-Mobile. DoorDash: DashPass membership included for 1 year for eligible plans. 1/membership/T-Mobile account. After free year or upon ineligibility, subscription auto-renews at the then-current annual fee (currently $96/year + tax), until canceled. DashPass terms apply. See T-Life app for details. 15 Minute Checkout per line/Same Day Delivery: Availability varies; see checkout for eligibility. Trial: For qualifying non-T-Mobile uses with compatible, unlocked device. 1/user. Learn more at T-Mobile.com.

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.

2 Apple’s satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later, and are not available in all markets. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426. For Messages via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/120930. For Roadside Assistance via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/105098. Apple’s satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

3 Results are compared to iPad Air 13-inch (M3) units with 8-core CPU and 8GB of unified memory.

4 Results are compared to iPad Air (5th generation) units with 8-core CPU and 8GB of unified memory.

5 Wi-Fi 7 is available in countries and regions where supported.

6 Accessories sold separately.

