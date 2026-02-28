T‑Mobile and Deutsche Telekom Launch Joint 6G Innovation Hub to Advance AI-Native Networks

Bellevue, Wash. and Bonn, Germany — Feb. 28, 2026 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom today announced the launch of a joint 6G Innovation Hub, anchored by T-Mobile’s Innovation Lab in Bellevue, Washington, US, and T-Labs in Berlin, Germany, to collaboratively design and develop 6G as a fully AI-native system. This transatlantic initiative strengthens the companies’ long-standing technology partnership and accelerates the evolution of connectivity, sensing and compute to support the next generation of Physical AI applications.

The joint hub will focus on three tightly integrated pillars: AI-native and Autonomous Networks for intelligent connectivity, secure wide-area sensing and positioning, and convergence of connectivity and high-performance compute. At the center of this work is Physical AI, systems that not only interpret information but interact with and control the physical world in real time. T-Mobile’s and DT’s networks will underpin physical AI systems, with 6G providing the connective tissue that enables ultra-low latency, real-time coordination, and distributed intelligence.

“Today’s AI systems are built around informational tokens, data that describes or predicts,” said John Saw, President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. “Physical AI is different. Data must carry intent, context and timing to trigger real-world action, what we describe as operational ‘kinetic tokens,’ requiring deterministic performance, ultra-low latency and precise synchronization. Through this joint 6G Innovation Hub, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are combining our combined expertise to design AI-native networks built for these demands at global scale.”



“With the transition to physical AI, the role of networks is fundamentally changing. Future AI systems will not only process information but actively control physical processes across robotics, industry, logistics, and autonomous systems” said Abdu Mudesir, Member of the Board, Product & Technology Deutsche Telekom. “As 6G standards are being defined, we have a rare opportunity to design intelligence into the network from the outset. Our engagement through this hub reflects a shared commitment to advancing 6G with best-in-class partners.”

Intent and Tokenization

6G is being designed as the first AI-native generation of wireless, embedding intelligence directly into the network. The vision shifts from simply moving bits to delivering trusted outcomes. Customers want reliable, resilient and energy-efficient experiences tailored to their needs, not just higher throughput.

At scale, this requires two core capabilities: understanding customer intent and transporting information in a meaning-aware form that enables prediction and resilience. Together, intent and tokenization enable autonomous, energy-proportional networks and support the vision of Zero-Bit, Zero-Watt operation. In doing so, the network evolves from passive transport into an intelligent execution fabric for Physical AI.

T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are already delivering tangible proof points of agentic AI embedded in AI-native networks, combining their innovation to integrate intelligence directly into the network core. From Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta AI Assistant to T-Mobile’s network-integrated Live Translation using agentic AI, the partners are showcasing how AI built into the network enables seamless, intent-driven experiences today. Together, they are carrying this innovation forward to 6G, helping shape the next generation of AI-native networks and leading the industry into the Physical AI era.

###

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.



About Deutsche Telekom AG

With over 273 million mobile customers, more than 24 million fixed-network lines, and more than 22 million broadband customers, Deutsche Telekom is one of the leading integrated telecommunications companies worldwide. Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile, internet, and internet-based TV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers.

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

[email protected]

https://investor.t-mobile.com

Deutsche Telekom AG

Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 228 181 – 49494

E-Mail: [email protected]

Further information for the media at:

www.telekom.com/media

www.telekom.com/photos

www.instagram.com/deutschetelekom

About Deutsche Telekom: https://www.telekom.com/companyprofile