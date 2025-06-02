Summer Travel Hits Different with Phone Plan Perks Like These

Summer travel’s about to take off — big time. Airlines are bracing for a record season, with millions of people heading out between June and August. Luckily, T-Mobile’s Experience plans are packed with extras that give first class vibes, making your phone the most valuable thing in your carry-on. It powers every part of the journey, whether you’re hiking volcanoes in Hawaii or café-hopping through Paris.

And remember, with T-Mobile, you’re more than a customer — you’re a member with Magenta Status from day one. That means you can experience amazing value, next level connectivity and access to exclusive benefits you can’t get anywhere else, especially when it comes to travel. Here's how T-Mobile keeps you connected, covered and rewarded. All. Summer. Long.

In the Air: More Benefits from Departure to Arrival

T-Mobile Experience plan customers can activate vacation mode from the second they plop into their plane seats with free in-flight Wi-Fi on Alaska, American, Delta and United Airlines. This way, you can plan any last-minute itinerary deets, let your followers know you’re en route to an epic getaway or zone out and tune into your favorite shows with Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix all on Us for Experience Beyond customers. Heck, you can even kick back and catch a game with free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV and MLS Season Pass — because being in the air no longer means missing out.

Oh, and if you happen to be flying Delta with friends or family who aren’t T-Mobile customers (first, send them here, and second, keep reading), good news: there’s free Wi-Fi for all Delta passengers, courtesy of T-Mobile. Anyone not already with the Un-carrier can also try out T-Mobile for free for 90 days using Network Pass through T-Life to score unlimited talk, text and data plus exclusive Magenta Status benefits like free in-flight Wi-Fi. Yup. Plenty of options for everyone — including those who aren’t with T-Mobile (yet!) — so you can scroll and stream your way to your final destination.

On the Road: Coast-to-Coast Coverage

If you’re hitting the road this summer, a reliable connection is just as important as having snacks that slap — because duh, how else are you going to navigate your way to the closest Buc-ee’s or In-N-Out when the hangry monsters start calling? With T-Mobile 5G covering over 95% of highway miles, Un-carrier customers can confidently cruise around knowing they’re connected almost everywhere. And don’t worry, there's even a T-Mobile solution for those places where there’s no signal at all (more on that soon).

T-Mobile customers are also covered for the unexpected, with a free yearlong AAA membership for added security. And if you plan on leaving your car at home and renting that cool SUV for your road trip adventures, Magenta Status also unlocks sweet rental car perks like dropping off your car at Dollar without refueling. Because no one wants to end a trip stressing over a last-minute gas station stop.

Overseas: Bonjour, 5G

Remember when leaving the country meant saying goodbye to your social handles for the length of your trip or forking over big bucks for roaming fees? Same. Fortunately, those days are long gone for T-Mobile customers (whew!). With Experience Beyond, customers get unlimited text and data in over 215 countries and destinations, including 15GB of high-speed data. That means you can post selfies from the French Riviera, navigate Seoul like a pro or translate your lunch menu in hundreds of countries in real time, without any surprise charges.

And if you’re looking for ways to save on stays, T-Mobile customers get 15% off on Hilton brands worldwide — that’s more than 7,000 possibilities for exploring the world, while staying connected along the way. For even more options (because obviously we won’t stop giving customers more cool things), there’s also exclusive deals and discounts through T-Mobile Travel.

Off the Grid: Unplug Without Going Dark

Not all who wander are lost, but all who wander can do so more safely with T-Satellite with Starlink. As the first and only wireless provider with a satellite-to-mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects to devices you already own, T-Satellite is currently in beta and available free for enrolled customers (and those with AT&T and Verizon!) until commercial service launches in July. Then, it will be included for all customers on Experience Beyond plans, keeping people connected nearly anywhere they can see the sky — even in areas where no traditional cell tower reaches.

So, if you've got T-Satellite access and your summer travel plans include a wilderness escape, you’ll be able to text from just about anywhere to let family know you’re safe or to get help in case of an emergency. From National Parks to the open road and everywhere in between, you’re free to explore with the fam without the stress of losing signal. Fair warning though, it won’t help with bears. You’re on your own for that one.

Staycation Vibes All Summer Long

If summer travel isn’t on your agenda, no worries! Magenta Status brings the perks to you, turning everyday moments into awesome experiences. No suitcase needed. Not only can you take advantage of the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Experience Beyond and kick back for binge sessions with your besties, you can also snag exclusive access to the best shows and events hitting your town through T-Mobile Tickets, one of the many perks of Magenta Status.

As a T-Mobile member, you don’t just get first dibs on tickets, you also get 25% off on shows at venues across the country, concert perks like free fast lane entry and access to Club Magenta at select shows where you can score a lounge experience complete with a private bar.

So wherever you’re headed — that long-awaited trip or your fave local music venue — T-Mobile’s Experience plans turn your phone into the best travel buddy you could ask for, with coverage and perks that go everywhere you do. Plus, you’ll save 20% compared to similar plans from AT&T and Verizon plus optional streaming and in-flight Wi-Fi — and with T-Mobile’s 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data, you can lock in your rate while spending less and exploring more.

Well, what are you waiting for? Check out everything Magenta Status means for you this summer and beyond through T-Life (aka your portal to all your member savings) and get ready for a first-class wireless experience.