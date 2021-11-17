T‑Mobile’s Got Deals that Sleigh for Everyone

Don’t wait for Black Friday. Starting this Friday, everyone — and we mean EVERYONE — can get great holi‑deals at the Un‑carrier — including FREE smartphones.

What’s the news: T-Mobile's Black Friday deals are arriving a week early and include free smartphones, earbuds, tablets, smartwatches and much more. Metro by T-Mobile offers are arriving a day earlier.

Why it matters: Consumers are paying more for everyday items like food and gas, and they expect to pay more for gifts this holiday season. But they don't need to at T-Mobile. The Un-carrier is giving every customer the latest and greatest tech gifts for FREE.

Who it’s for: Everyone — new and existing customers.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 17, 2021 — The Un-carrier is keeping the gifting going with more tree-mendous deals. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that new and existing customers can get additional holiday offers, including a FREE Samsung Galaxy S21 series or Z Flip3 5G with eligible trade-in and FREE Galaxy Buds2 on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. Plus EVERY customer on EVERY postpaid consumer plan can get half off a Samsung Galaxy S21 series or Z Flip3 5G with eligible trade-in and half off Galaxy Buds2.

“The holidays are no time to act like Scrooge. When we say 'everyone' can get great holiday deals at T-Mobile, we really mean everyone — T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers, new and existing customers and customers on any postpaid plan," said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. "And we won’t make you wait for Black Friday — we’re kicking off the holidays THIS Friday!"

Starting this Friday, November 19, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get:

A FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or up to $1,000 off a Z Fold3 5G on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, or HALF OFF (up to $500 off) on ANY postpaid consumer plan via 24 (Z Flip3 5G) or 36 (Z Fold3 5G) monthly bill credits on T-Mobile’s zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) when adding a new line.

A FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or up to $1,000 off a Z Fold3 5G on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX via 24 (Z Flip3 5G) or 36 (Z Fold3 5G) monthly bill credits on EIP when trading in an eligible device.

A FREE Samsung Galaxy S21 series phone (up to $800 off) on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, or HALF OFF (up to $400 off) on ANY postpaid consumer plan via 24 or 36 monthly bill credits on EIP when trading in an eligible device.

A FREE set of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (up to $150 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any of the above superphones on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. Or HALF OFF Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (up to $75) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any of the above superphones on ANY postpaid consumer plan.

A FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying mobile internet line.

A Samsung Chromebook GO for just $149 via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying mobile internet line. And get 50% off that qualifying mobile internet line when signing up for T-Mobile Home Internet.

FREE hotspots (Franklin T9 or Alcatel Linkzone 2), FREE watches (Samsung Galaxy Watch4, SyncUP KIDS Watch or Timex FamilyConnect Watch), and FREE connected devices (free SyncUP Tracker or SyncUP Drive) via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying mobile internet or watch line.

Starting this Thursday, November 18, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get:

A FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite via virtual prepaid Mastercard after three months when adding a qualifying data tablet plan to their smartphone plan.

One line of unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data with 5G access included for just $25 a month when switching and trading in an eligible device. Plus, choose from the largest selection of FREE 5G phones in prepaid.

Can't wait until Friday? Right now, customers can:

Switch to the Un-carrier and T-Mobile will pay off what you owe the Carriers for your eligible smartphone up to $1,000 via virtual prepaid Mastercard.

Get a full year of Paramount+ ON US with ANY postpaid consumer and home internet plan. After 12 months, the subscription will automatically renew for $4.99/month or then-current price until cancelled.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals starting Friday, November 19, at t-mobile.com. Check out Metro by T-Mobile’s free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and other deals starting Thursday, November 18, at metrobyt-mobile.com/shop/deals. And stay tuned for more offers to come.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Plus sales tax. T-Mobile Offers: Balance on required finance agreements becomes due if you cancel service (e.g., $999.99 – Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB/ Galaxy Buds2: $149.99); contact us before cancelling to continue remaining bill credits on phones. For well-qualified customers. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 free or discounted smartphones/account. Galaxy Buds 2: Max 1/account. Rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. $1,000 Payoff: Qualifying unlocked device, credit, service, port-in, 90+ days with device & eligible carrier & timely redemption required. Virtual Mastercard typically takes 15 days. Metro Offers: Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and add a tablet line to Metro smartphone plan and receive an instant rebate of $120 off the retail price of $199.99; after the 3rd month of service, receive a $80 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard. Limit 2 rebates per account/household. Offer not available in CT/RI/Miami-Dade County, FL. $25 for 1-line of unlimited smartphone data (tethering not included); unlimited while on-network. Free phone requires qualifying port-in, trade-in ($0+ value) & ID validation. Excludes phone numbers currently on T-Mobile or active on Metro in past 180 days. If congested, heavy data users (>35GB/mo.) may notice lower speeds & Metro customers may notice lower speeds vs. T-Mobile, due to data prioritization. See metrobyt-mobile.com for details.

Unlimited data while on our network. Video streaming at 480p. 5G coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ​Based on​ average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​, from independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.​

