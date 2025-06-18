T‑Mobile Prepaid Introduces New, Perk-Packed Plans Backed by a 5-Year Price Guarantee

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 18, 2025

What’s the news: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled details of three new T-Mobile Prepaid plans launching Tuesday, June 24. Today’s news builds on recent plan updates across T-Mobile’s portfolio including T-Mobile’s new Experience plan, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile Home Internet and T-Mobile Fiber, reinforcing the Un-carrier’s commitment to delivering the best value and experience, backed by a 5-year price guarantee on talk, text and data with America’s largest, fastest 5G network.

Here are the details of the new T-Mobile Prepaid plans:

Starter Monthly — This starter plan gives value seekers unlimited talk and text … and now boasts 15GB of high‑speed data. All at $40/month with AutoPay ($45 for the first month) plus taxes and fees.

— This starter plan gives value seekers unlimited talk and text … and now boasts 15GB of high‑speed data. All at $40/month with AutoPay ($45 for the first month) plus taxes and fees. Unlimited Monthly — The sweet‑spot plan comes with unlimited talk, text and 5G data and a $5/month lower price than before. It also includes unlimited hotspot data at 3G speeds, making it the lowest-priced, unlimited single-line plan among major providers at just $45/month with AutoPay ($50 for the first month) plus taxes and fees. Customers can save at least $120 per year on one line of Unlimited Monthly versus comparable plans with AT&T Prepaid and Verizon Prepaid.

— The sweet‑spot plan comes with unlimited talk, text and 5G data and a $5/month lower price than before. It also includes unlimited hotspot data at 3G speeds, making it the lowest-priced, unlimited single-line plan among major providers at just $45/month with AutoPay ($50 for the first month) plus taxes and fees. Customers can save at least $120 per year on one line of Unlimited Monthly versus comparable plans with AT&T Prepaid and Verizon Prepaid. Unlimited Plus Monthly — The ultimate global-ready plan comes with unlimited talk, text and 5G data, and up to 5GB of high-speed hotspot data and new international benefits, including unlimited talk and text to the USA while roaming in Mexico and Canada and unlimited texting from the U.S. to 215+ international destinations. It’s just $60/month with AutoPay ($65 for the first month) plus taxes and fees. On this plan, families of four that switch can save 15% every month vs. comparable plans from AT&T Prepaid and Verizon Prepaid.

The ultimate global-ready plan comes with unlimited talk, text and 5G data, and up to 5GB of high-speed hotspot data and new international benefits, including unlimited talk and text to the USA while roaming in Mexico and Canada and unlimited texting from the U.S. to 215+ international destinations. It’s just $60/month with AutoPay ($65 for the first month) plus taxes and fees. On this plan, families of four that switch can save 15% every month vs. comparable plans from AT&T Prepaid and Verizon Prepaid. 5-Year Price Guarantee: T-Mobile Prepaid will now guarantee the price of talk, text and 5G data on these plans for the next five years — giving people the pricing peace of mind they need.

More on how the new T-Mobile Prepaid plans stack up in the chart below:

Why it matters: At a time when prices are going up everywhere else, T-Mobile Prepaid delivers lasting value and certainty on the price of talk, text and 5G data until the next decade. Being a T-Mobile Prepaid customer means more — more value, more perks and wireless service on America’s leading 5G network. T-Mobile Prepaid gives customers $1,800 in value just in the first year alone with weekly perks from T-Mobile Tuesdays, including MLS Season Pass on Us and a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV when available, free in-flight Wi-Fi on Delta, exclusive hotel and rental car perks and more.

On top of all that value, T-Mobile Prepaid knows everyone deserves the chance to get the latest and greatest devices — no matter their credit history, and that’s what Smartphone Equality does. T-Mobile recognizes that customers’ payment history is, in fact, the best predictor of their credit worthiness. That's why T-Mobile Prepaid gives customers access to the best device deals at T-Mobile after just 12 months of on-time payments — no credit check required. T-Mobile Prepaid customers can score the Un-carrier’s top pricing on the hottest handsets, now including the iPhone 16 on Us with 24 monthly bill credits (plus tax) when they bring their number and an eligible trade-in on any Experience plan.

Who it’s for: Anyone who refuses to compromise and wants great plan prices, access to America’s largest and fastest 5G network and premium perks — without the hassle of contracts or credit checks.

For more information on T-Mobile Prepaid’s new plans available in stores and online starting Tuesday, June 24, visit prepaid.t-mobile.com.

Follow the T-Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

# # #

5 Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantee means that we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an eligible plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. Limited time; subject to change. Unlimited data: During congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/mo.) may notice lower speeds than other customers due to prioritization. Video streams in SD. Prepaid Plans: See Broadband Facts at T-Mobile.com. $10 Device Connection Charge due at sale. Autopay discount applies to month after enrollment; debit card or bank account required. Without Autopay, $5 more/account. See full plain details at T-Mobile.com. Free iPhone 16: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 16 128GB). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price & $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying postpaid service & trade-ins (e.g., iPhone 11) required. Up to $830 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. 1-Line Savings: Based on T-Mobile Unlimited Monthly vs. AT&T Unlimited Max (online plan) & Verizon Unlimited; comparison does not include Autopay discounts if applicable. Plan features vary (e.g., int'l calling, hotspot). 4-Line Savings: Based on T-Mobile Unlimited Plus Monthly vs. AT&T Unlimited Max Plus & Verizon Unlimited Plus; comparison does not include Autopay discounts if applicable. Plan features vary (e.g., int’l calling, hotspot). $1,800 in Value: Based on annual retail value of monthly benefits available prepaid plan, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. See plan details for full included benefits. Some benefits may require activation.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Investor.Relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com

