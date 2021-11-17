No need to wait for Black Friday to score a great deal. Get an iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods (2nd generation) and a full year of Apple TV+ ON US starting THIS Friday at the Un‑carrier!

What’s the news: Black Friday arrives a week early at T-Mobile. Both new and existing customers can get the new iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods (2nd generation) and Apple TV+ ON US starting this Friday, November 19, along with other deals.

Why it matters: After another tough year, everyone is ready for a big holiday. But, 68 percent of consumers expect to pay higher prices for gifts this year, spending an average of $541 on tech gifts. There’s no need to pay more when T-Mobile is giving new and existing customers its best price —ON US —on the hottest gifts.

Who it’s for: Everyone — new and existing customers.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 17, 2021 — What’s the best thing since sliced gingerbread? Hot deals before Black Friday. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that new and existing customers can score the new iPhone 13 Pro ON US with eligible trade-in, AirPods (2nd generation) ON US and a full year of Apple TV+ ON US on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, starting this Friday, November 19. And absolutely everyone — on ANY postpaid consumer plan — can get half off the new iPhone 13 Pro with eligible trade-in and half off AirPods (2nd generation). That’s just the beginning. T-Mobile has best-in-snow offers for EVERYONE.

"This holiday season is expected to be the biggest ever, but with inflation and shrinkflation on the rise, 68% of consumers expect to pay more for holiday gifts this year. That’s why T-Mobile is going all in, to help our customers have a brighter holiday with the best deals on the hottest gifts for everyone!" said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. "And when we say everyone, we mean every single postpaid customer — both new and existing on plans new and old. Everyone can get a super deal at T-Mobile."

Starting this Friday, November 19, new and existing customers can get:

iPhone 13 Pro ON US (or up to $1,000 off iPhone 12 or 13 series) on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, or HALF OFF iPhone 13 Pro (or up to $500 off iPhone 12 or 13 series) on ANY postpaid consumer plan via 30 monthly bill credits on our zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) when trading in an eligible device.

A set of AirPods (2 nd generation) ON US (up to $130 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. Or get AirPods (2 nd generation) HALF OFF (up to $65 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on ANY postpaid consumer plan.

generation) ON US (up to $130 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. Or get AirPods (2 generation) HALF OFF (up to $65 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on ANY postpaid consumer plan. 12 months of Apple TV+ ON US from T-Mobile with Magenta, Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. After 12 months, plan automatically renews at $4.99/month until cancelled.

An Apple Watch SE 40mm for just $99 or an Apple Watch SE 44mm for $149 via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying line to use with the device.

Buy one get one ON US (up to $800 off) on any two iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 models via 30 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a new line on ANY postpaid consumer plan (new customers must add 2 new lines).

The Best Plan for the Best iPhone

Unleash that new iPhone 13 Pro with Magenta MAX, the first unlimited 5G smartphone plan that can’t slow you down based on how much smartphone data you use. Stream all you want up to 4K UHD resolution! Plus, get 40GB of high-speed hotspot data, Scam Shield Premium protection and so much more. And T-Mobile’s got the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 308 million people across 1.7 million square miles — bigger in size than both of the Carriers’ 5G networks combined — with superfast Ultra Capacity 5G now covering 200 million people nationwide.

Check out all of T-Mobile’s holiday deals starting Friday, November 19, at t-mobile.com.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Balance on required finance agreements due if you cancel service (iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: $999.99 / AirPods Gen 2: $129.99); contact us before cancelling to continue remaining bill credits on phone. For well-qualified customers. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 free or discounted iPhones/account. Free Airpods: Rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard; no cash access & expires in 6 months. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Max 1/account. Max: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming on capable device, or video typically streams at 480p. 5G coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ​Based on​ average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​, from independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.​

