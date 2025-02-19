BELLEVUE, Wash. — February 19, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Metro by T-Mobile will offer iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring breakthrough battery life, the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence,1 and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system — all at an incredible value. Customers can pre-order the new iPhone 16e at T-Mobile starting Friday, February 21, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile beginning Friday, February 28. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals.

Upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 16e and save big. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers — including businesses — can get iPhone 16e on Us with incredible deals, all on top of value-packed plans on the nation’s leading 5G network.

Major Savings and Value on iPhone 16e at T-Mobile

Starting Friday, February 21, new and existing T-Mobile customers can get:

iPhone 16e on Us (or up to $830 off) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus/Next or when trading in and adding a line on Go5G or most plans.

$500 off iPhone 16e when trading in an eligible device on Go5G or most plans.

Four iPhone 16e on Us and four new voice lines for just $25/line a month when trading in four eligible devices.

For a limited time, get free next day shipping and free activation when pre-ordering the latest iPhone via the T Life app or online at www.t-mobile.com.

All the offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Plus, only T-Mobile customers get access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix … all on Us, alongside season-long subscriptions to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and MLB.TV. They also enjoy access to exclusive travel discounts and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands — and free in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad. This list goes on, including weekly perks and freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more.… It’s value meets status — AKA Magenta Status — and it’s all on top of 20% monthly savings on wireless and streaming when families switch to T-Mobile compared to similar plans from Verizon and AT&T.

Big Value, Big Savings for Business Customers

Business customers benefit — with free full flight Wi-Fi, Secure Wi-Fi, streaming, international roaming with high-speed data, Microsoft 365 on Us and Scam Shield Premium — adding up to $1,500 in value with 4 lines on select T-Mobile Business Unlimited plans. Plus, iPhone 16e deals including:

iPhone 16e on Us (or up to $830 off) when trading in any eligible device on Go5G Business Plus/Next.

iPhone 16e on Us (or up to $730 off) when adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate or for $99.99 (up to $500 off) when adding a line on Business Unlimited Advanced.

All the offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Metro by T-Mobile Customers Also Enjoy Value-Packed Plans and Savings

Metro customers win too … starting Friday, February 28, customers can bring their number to Metro and get iPhone 16e on Us when they join Metro Flex Up or Metro Flex Plus, after 12 months of service credits — that’s $599.99 in savings! — plus, all the goodness that comes with being a Metro customer like:

The best benefits in prepaid. Metro Flex Plus customers get an Amazon Prime membership (valued at $14.99/month) for fast, free delivery, nonstop streaming and exclusive member savings; weekly savings and one-of-a-kind discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays like 10 cents off up to 20 gallons of gas from Shell and $5 movie tickets; free season-long subscriptions to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and MLB.TV; and Scam Shield protection — all included!

Metro Flex Plus customers get an Amazon Prime membership (valued at $14.99/month) for fast, free delivery, nonstop streaming and exclusive member savings; weekly savings and one-of-a-kind discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays like 10 cents off up to 20 gallons of gas from Shell and $5 movie tickets; free season-long subscriptions to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and MLB.TV; and Scam Shield protection — all included! Yearly upgrades on Metro’s best device deals. With its Flex plans, Metro is the only prepaid brand that gives new and existing customers ways to get the same great device deals — like a free phone when they join and an upgrade every year with Metro’s best deals on select devices when they trade in their phone.

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e offers powerful capabilities at a more affordable price. It delivers fast, smooth performance and the best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple. iPhone 16e is also built for Apple Intelligence, the intuitive personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. The 48MP Fusion camera takes gorgeous photos and videos, and with an integrated 2x Telephoto, it is like having two cameras in one, so users can zoom in with optical quality. When outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, iPhone 16e can use Apple’s groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite. With custom-designed components and deeply integrated software, iPhone 16e users can stay connected and get help when it matters most.2 iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white — with colorful cases available to accessorize.

iPhone 16e can be activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. T-Mobile supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation T-Mobile can digitally assign a user’s eSIM directly to their iPhone.

T-Mobile Starlink

Today’s news comes on the heels of T-Mobile announcing registration for the public beta of T-Mobile Starlink — the first and only space-based mobile network in the U.S. developed in partnership with Starlink — is open to anyone … regardless of wireless provider, to stay connected in the more than 500,000 square miles of the country unreached by any carrier’s terrestrial network. The beta is open to everyone to register for free access until July. For Beta registration and additional information, visit: www.t-mobile.com/coverage/satellite-phone-service.

For more information, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals and www.metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/apple.

For more details on iPhone 16 models, please visit www.apple.com.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Phone offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $599.99 - iPhone SE4). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Qualifying credit, service (e.g., Go5G Next: $100/mo. w/ Autopay) and trade-in (e.g., iPhone 11) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $830 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits, allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4/account. Not combinable with some offers or discounts. Savings: Use our savings calculator to find out how you can switch and save on wireless and optional streaming versus comparable plans plus streaming with AT&T and Verizon at T-Mobile.com/Switch. $1500 Value: Based on retail value of benefits included in select business rate plans with 4 lines. Metro Offer: If you cancel your line, change your plan or payment date, all remaining credits will end. ID required. On us after $250 instant discount and up to $349.99 in service credits. Not available if you’re currently at T-Mobile or have been with Metro in the past 180 days. Flex Deals: See details at MetrobyT-Mobile.com.

1 Apple Intelligence is available in localized English for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. Additional languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), English (Singapore), and English (India) will be available in April. Some features, applications, and services may not be available in all regions or all languages.

2 Apple’s satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426. Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18 or later. SMS availability will depend on carrier. Carrier fees may apply. Users should check with their carrier for details. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, and in the U.K. with Green Flag. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a pay-per-use basis. Apple’s satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

