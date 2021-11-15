T‑Mobile’s Game‑Changing Ultra Capacity 5G Now Reaches 200 Million People Nationwide

What’s the news: T-Mobile has already reached its 2021 goal of covering 200 million people nationwide with Ultra Capacity 5G, bringing game changing 5G performance to a majority of Americans. Plus, new research from umlaut confirmed T-Mobile’s 5G leadership in four more cities.

Why it matters: Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver blazing fast speeds to large areas of the country, powering 5G smartphones to the next level of performance and paving the way for innovators and entrepreneurs to deliver transformational 5G experiences.

Who it’s for: Everyone. T-Mobile customers nationwide and anyone who will benefit from future applications built on the Un-carrier’s industry-leading nationwide 5G network.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — November 15, 2021 — For years, the wireless industry has been talking about the transformative power of 5G, but now, game changing 5G performance is finally available to a growing majority of Americans. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it now covers 200 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G … reaching the milestone weeks ahead of schedule and years ahead of the competition! That’s the super-fast, fast-as-home-wifi-speed-with-your-phone 5G that ONLY T-Mobile can deliver to most Americans today with 80% of the Un-carrier’s customers now covered. This is all on top of T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G, which covers 308 million people across 1.7 million square miles. The combination has earned T-Mobile the crown of America’s 5G leader, with the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

In fact, yet another third-party report published today confirms T-Mobile delivers the fastest 5G download and upload speeds in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Orlando and Salt Lake City based on thousands of tests from research firm umlaut. The Un-carrier’s 5G download speeds were 4x faster than AT&T and over 3x faster than Verizon on average across the four cities in the report commissioned by T-Mobile. Ultra Capacity 5G was also available nearly 75% of the time on average compared to just 2% for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband. This is just the latest report to show T-Mobile in the top spot for 5G speed and availability. In fact, nearly every third-party network report this year confirms T-Mobile’s 5G network leadership.

“We’re delivering game changing Ultra Capacity 5G to people across the country at an unprecedented pace, putting us in a network leadership position with a two-year head start on the competition. And that gap is only getting wider as we speed up,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Only T-Mobile is delivering a 5G network capable of truly transforming the smartphone experience – 5G’s first killer app – and that’s just the beginning. With Ultra Capacity 5G nationwide, we’re unleashing innovators across the country to build new 5G applications that will change the world.”

The secret to T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G – the 5G that delivers super-fast speeds to a lot of people – is mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum. When other U.S. operators went all in on millimeter wave (mmWave), T-Mobile executed a multi-band spectrum strategy using low-band Extended Range to blanket the country and Ultra Capacity to bring fast 5G speeds to the maximum number of people – now covering 200 million (100x more people than Verizon’s Ultra Wideband) with plans to reach 300 million people (more than 90% of Americans) in the next two years.

Meanwhile Verizon and AT&T’s faster 5G is limited to parts of stadiums and outdoor areas. But they eventually caught on and spent record-breaking amounts on C-band spectrum (3.7 GHz – 3.98 GHz) that they still aren’t delivering to customers.

“We’ve been working toward the 5G future for years with one thing in mind: 5G FOR ALL,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “That means an amazing 5G experience for people across the country, whether they’re in a city like New York or one like Helena, Montana. Our Ultra Capacity 5G is delivering just that, and I’m incredibly proud of the T-Mobile team working to deploy this network ahead of schedule for our customers.”

“T-Mobile is more than a year ahead of its competition with the deployment of its Ultra Capacity 5G mid-band spectrum and is rolling it out at an unprecedented pace,” said Anshel Sag, Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. “While T-Mobile already has the best 5G coverage in the nation, the company has also made considerable gains in speeds thanks to the rapid nationwide rollout of its mid-band 5G network, which delivers a real, meaningful performance boost.”

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

5G capable device required. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest based on average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report October 2021​​, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021​ © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fast as Wifi Nationwide ​based on analysis by T-Mobile of Speedtest Intelligence® data from Ookla® U.S. median 5G T-Mobile results from cities with 2.5GHz speeds compared to mobile wi-fi results for Aug-Oct 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Nationwide based on T-Mobile analysis of population covered. Fastest average download speeds/Greatest 5G availability: 5G mobile network results in the US are based on an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing drive test data for Cincinnati, OH, Cleveland, OH, Orlando, FL and Salt Lake City, UT, collected from October 4th until October 22th 2021. Full details can be found on: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com