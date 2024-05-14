T-Mobile’s REVVL 7 Series Smartphones Pack Premium Punch without Premium Price

BELLEVUE, Wash. — May 14, 2024 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the next generation of REVVL will be available exclusively to T-Mobile, T-Mobile for Business and Metro by T-Mobile customers online and in-stores Thursday, May 23. T-Mobile REVVL 7 5G and REVVL 7 PRO 5G once again level up the value smartphone game with specs expected from top-of-the-line 5G smartphones and deals to pick it up free. With value-packed plans, the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network and tons of free perks just for being a T-Mobile customer — scoring the REVVL 7 series for free is magenta icing on the cake.

And there’s more. In a streamed event today REVVL 7 made a splash when Metro by T-Mobile unveiled its first Un-carrier move announcing new Metro Flex plans that give customers great deals when they join and the same great deals as new customers when they stay … including offers to get the REVVL 7 series free. Scroll for more deets.

The REVVL 7 series offers best-in-class features without breaking the bank — a popular pick for anyone wanting the power, performance and features of a top notch 5G smartphone on the nation’s leading 5G network. For the first time ever, the REVVL 7 series features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 processor delivering better photo quality and overall performance. Plus, with features smartphone users covet like top-of-the-line cameras and super-fast charging, customers get way more for way less – see full specs below.

T-Mobile customers — including businesses — can pick up the latest REVVL 7 series free with the below offers:

REVVL 7 5G free when adding a line, or trading in (even broken!) on most plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

REVVL 7 PRO 5G free when adding a line, or for just $50 when trading in (even broken!) on most plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

REVVL 7 PRO 5G free when adding a line OR when trading in on Go5G Business Plus (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

REVVL 7 PRO 5G free when adding a line on Business Unlimited Select plan starting at only $25 per month (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

The Yada-Free Phone at Metro by T-Mobile

At Metro by T-Mobile, new customers can get the REVVL 7 5G free when they sign up for the new Metro Flex plan. And, as the first certified “Nada Yada Yada” phones, the new REVVL 7 Series at Metro by T-Mobile packs a whole lot of extras without any gotchas. With Metro Flex, customers can get a new REVVL every single year with the best offers – the fastest path to a new phone. Plus, it comes with a whole lot of gotcha-free extras such as a lifetime limited warranty, zero activation fees and a free charger thrown in. For more details on the news and everything REVVL unlocks for Metro customers visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com/metro-flex.

Revved Up Value at T-Mobile

The REVVL 7 series delivers big bang for little buck: features customers want and use, America’s largest and fastest 5G network and industry-leading value that can’t be found anywhere else. Customers on our most popular Go5G plans can get access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us and Netflix on Us, free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV plus free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, Scam Shield protection, exclusive deals and freebies every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Un-carrier customers also get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, including one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences that add up to more than $1,500 a year in perks from some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more. All that with zero catch. Nice, huh?

The REVVL delivers big value for businesses too. On top of Magenta Status for small business customers, all business customers can stay connected with premium business travel benefits valued at over $400 per year, including free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad and more. Plus, benefits to make doing business easier like unlimited mobile hotspot data, Secure Wi-Fi, Microsoft 365 on Us, and Scam Shield Premium.

How To Get the New REVVLs

T-Mobile customers can get the new REVVLs free with the above offers or the REVVL 7 PRO 5G for $10.41/month ($0 down, FRP: $249.99) and the REVVL 7 5G for $8.33/month ($0 down, FRP: $199.99).

For more information on the new REVVL lineup at T-Mobile, visit: www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-revvl-phone-deals. For T-Mobile for Business, visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/business-deals-hub. For Metro, visit: www.metrobyt-mobile.com/metro-flex.

Deutsche Telekom is simultaneously launching these new devices under the T Phone 2 and T Phone 2 Pro starting May 23 in ten European markets.

Limited-time offer; subject to change. Contact us before cancelling account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $199.99 – REVVL 7 5G). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offer, trade-in (any phone in any condition) required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $300.99 via bill credits for qualifying devices; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 12 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Magenta Status means T-Mobile postpaid, including small businesses and most T-Mobile prepaid customers. Metro Flex Deals: Bring your number and ID to Metro and sign up for an eligible plan to get started. Sales tax applies. Like everything else in this crazy world, Metro Flex details could change. Metro REVVL 7 Warranty: Your warranty lasts for the lifetime of the phone, as long as you keep your Metro service. It’s limited to the original buyer and your warranty will expire if you go more than 30 days without Metro service.