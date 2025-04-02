T‑Mobile Home Internet Launches Spring Savings Offers — Switch and Get Over $1000

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 2, 2025 — Ready for a fresh start this spring? Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced new 5G Home Internet offers making it easy and affordable to switch, just in time for moving season, spring cleaning or any occasion, really.

Starting tomorrow, April 3, for a limited time, people can:

Get up to $1,050 when switching to T-Mobile Home Internet. Customers can get a $300 virtual Mastercard when switching to All-In Internet or a $200 virtual Mastercard when choosing Amplified Internet, plus up to $750 to cover early termination fees from a previous internet service provider (ISP)­. Available for a limited time on T-Mobile.com.

Save $20/mo on 5G Home Internet when switching and bundling with any T-Mobile 55+ voice plan. This means eligible customers can get two wireless lines with Essentials Choice 55 and the Rely Home Internet plan starting at just $90/mo with AutoPay … that’s saving at least 35% compared to similar plans at AT&T and Verizon.

Spring Forward with T-Mobile Home Internet

Spring is all about new beginnings. Whether moving into a new home or just looking for a better internet option, T-Mobile has a range of perk-packed Home Internet plans to fit people’s various needs. Plans start at just $35/mo with AutoPay and a voice line for the Wi-Fi essentials — or $30/mo with any 55+ voice plan for a limited time. Those looking for even more can check out T-Mobile’s Amplified and All-In plans which include access to up to $300 a year in benefits depending on the plan, including subscriptions to Hulu and Paramount+ (on Us!), Advanced Cyber Security features and more.

All T-Mobile Home Internet plans include the standout perks that make T-Mobile 5G Home Internet a customer favorite (seriously — just ask J.D. Power and others). Enjoy free two-day shipping of the gateway when signing up online, no equipment fees, no annual contracts, unlimited data, an easy 15-minute self-install and a 15-day worry-free trial. Plus, with Price Lock, customers can rest assured that their price for 5G Internet won’t change (exclusions like taxes and fees apply). And this all comes on top of Home Internet service that’s powered by the largest and fastest 5G network in the U.S.

Bundle and Save

In addition to getting knockout perks and internet with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, those that bundle with wireless can unlock even more savings and value. On top of saving $15/mo on Home Internet when bundling with any voice line — or $20/mo with any 55+ plan for a limited time — ­T-Mobile wireless customers get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, complete with the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless, weekly perks and freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. Plus, they can enjoy access to exclusive travel discounts and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free high-speed data abroad, discounts on concert and festival tickets and more. It’s all about giving customers more. More value, more savings and more perks, just for being a T-Mobile customer.

Starting tomorrow, for more information on T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and how to get up to $1,050 for switching, visit www.t-mobile.com/home-internet/transfer-internet-service.



And, starting tomorrow, for more information on the Home Internet and 55+ bundle, visit www.t-mobile.com/bundle and head to a T-Mobile store or call to sign up.

Savings compares two voice lines and one internet line of T-Mobile Essentials Choice 55 and Rely Home Internet to regular rates with bundle discounts for Verizon Unlimited Welcome and 5G Home Internet or AT&T Unlimited Starter SL and Internet Air. Taxes and fees additional. T-Mobile Voice and Internet Bundle Pricing via monthly bill credit for new internet lines. Credits will stop if you cancel lines or change plans. AutoPay discount requires bank account or debit card, otherwise $5 more/line/mo. Like all plans, features may change or be discontinued at any time; see T-Mobile Terms and Conditions for details. Price Lock guarantees accounts with qualifying service can keep their regular monthly rate plan price for fixed-wireless 5G internet data; excludes taxes/fees, voluntary equipment upgrades, future wireless generations, select limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, and network management practices. Virtual prepaid cards require 60 days service before validation. Allow 10 weeks. $200 back: Available for digital activations, not available in retail. Up to $750 back for ETF: Submit proof of ETF & 90+ days in good standing w/ ISP within 60 days of new Internet service activation. We might ask for more information. J.D. Power: T-Mobile received the highest score nationally among wireless internet providers in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which measures customers’ satisfaction of service with their current internet provider. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details

