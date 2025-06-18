Meet Revvl Tab 2: America’s Most Affordable 5G Tablet, Exclusively at the Un-carrier

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 18, 2025

What’s the news: Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced the next generation of its Revvl tablet — Revvl Tab 2 — a new punches-above-its-weight 5G tablet and the most affordable in the industry at just $169.99. Available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro, the Revvl Tab 2 delivers major value with standout specs, powered by the largest and fastest 5G network in America. It will be available in stores and online on Thursday, June 26 with offers to pick it up on Us at both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

The latest tablet gives customers, including business customers, a big bang for their buck with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, perfect for non-stop streaming, gaming and staying connected on the go, a 10.1” HD display, dual stereo speakers and Gemini AI that delivers a smarter, smoother experience. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Check out the full specs below:

Why it matters: The Revvl Tab 2 packs in top specs without the premium price — just $169.99 — or on Us when adding a tablet line. It’s the most affordable 5G tablet on the market and when paired with a T-Mobile or Metro plan, customers unlock even more goodness:

Whether T-Mobile or Metro, being with the Un-carrier means wireless done right thanks to great device deals, America’s leading 5G network and a 5-year price guarantee on the latest plans.

What else (the deals deets!): Newand existing customers, including businesses, can get the Revvl Tab 2 online and in-stores on June 26. At T-Mobile, pick up the new Revvl Tab 2 on Us when adding a tablet line via 24-monthly bill credits plus tax. At Metro, existing customers get it on Us and new customers can pick it up for $49.99, when adding a tablet line ($20/month or more) to their smartphone plan.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking to pick up a value-packed 5G tablet on America’s leading 5G network — a deal so good the whole family can Revvl up.

For more information on T-Mobile’s Revvl lineup visit www.t-mobile.com/tablet/t-mobile-revvl-tab-2. For more information at Metro, visit http://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/tablet/t-mobile-revvl-tab-2.

Limited-time; subject to change. T-Mobile Offers: With 24 monthly bill credits when you add a qualifying mobile internet line ($10+/mo. plan w/AutoPay). For well-qualified customers; plus tax & $35 device connection charge. If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $169.99 – REVVL Tab 2 5G). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. If you have cancelled mobile internet lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $169.99 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers, discounts, or promotions. 5-Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantee means that we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an Experience plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. Metro Offer: Smartphone line required.Free offer is for customers with 30+ days tenure.

