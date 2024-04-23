Level Up Mom’s Day with Epic Savings at T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — April 23, 2024 — Do the most for Mom this Mother’s Day, just like she always does for you. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced deals on some of its best-selling tech that Mom will use daily — from iPhone to iPad to Apple Watch. And they’re all available to both new and existing customers:

Right now, get iPhone 15 on Us (or up to $830 off) with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when trading in an eligible device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next, T-Mobile’s most value-packed plans. The latest iPhone comes with advanced camera systems so Mom can easily capture stunning portraits of family, friends and pets without switching to Portrait mode.

Get iPhone 15 on Us when trading in an eligible device and adding a line with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax on most plans — including all Magenta and Go5G plans.

Get 50% off a iPad 9th Gen 64GB with 24 monthly bill credits plus tax when adding a new qualifying line — the perfect device to power creativity and productivity on-the-go.

Starting this Thursday, get Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us (or 44mm for just $30) when adding a new qualifying watch line — bringing health, safety and connectivity features right to Mom’s wrist.

That means Mom can get the brand-new iPhone 15 AND Apple Watch SE on Us! To check out all the latest deals at T-Mobile, head to https://www.t-mobile.com/offers.

Searching for other top gifts? Look no further than these perfect picks for Mom:

Once Mom has joined T-Mobile, she can get alllll the perks and freebies that only Un-carrier customers can enjoy — like VIP treatment with Magenta Status, stacked with one-of-a-kind experiences and deals on things like hotels, rental cars, food, concert and movie tickets and more. When doing the math, T-Mobile customers can unlock $1,500 in added value every year in Magenta Status perks alone. That’s basically money back in your pocket, just for being a customer. Yes, please!

Plus, T-Mobile customers can get loads more stuff they love and use daily included on value-packed plans — from Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV, to free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad, Scam Shield protection, exclusive deals and freebies every week through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. No other wireless customers in America get this industry-leading value at no extra cost, on top of America’s largest, fastest, most awarded 5G network. Visit t-mobile.com/benefits to learn more.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. iPhone offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 15 128GB). iPad/watch offers: If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due ($459.99 – iPad 64GB 9th Gen / $299.99 - Apple Watch SE2 40mm). Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., iPhone 11) required. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles.

