BELLEVUE, Wash. — Feb. 21, 2025 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced two exciting ways it is reinforcing its commitment to first responder and military customers by introducing two new Essentials plans built just for them. With Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military, the Un-carrier is giving those who serve essential connectivity and the best price for their families compared to blue and red — all on America’s largest and fastest 5G network. The new Essentials plans are available starting today, Feb. 21.

“Whether serving overseas, responding to emergencies or supporting our communities at home, America’s first responder and military families sacrifice so much,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “T-Mobile’s new Essentials plans for Military and First Responders give these heroes what they deserve: hundreds of dollars in savings while getting industry-leading value on the country’s leading 5G network. It’s a small way to give back to those who give us so much.”

Essentials First Responder and Military Plans

T-Mobile’s new Essentials plans offer the best price for first responder and military families compared to AT&T and Verizon. For a family of three, each plan is just $90/month with AutoPay plus taxes and fees — that’s a savings of nearly 20% each month — and over $250 annually! — when switching the whole family to T-Mobile’s Essentials First Responder plan from AT&T’s FirstNet Unlimited. Plus, verified first responder customers have the option to add the nation’s first network slice for first responders for only $7.50/month, giving them priority network access to keep them connected during times of extreme congestion.

The new First Responder and Military Essentials plans include unlimited talk, text and data, unlimited texting in 215+ countries and destinations worldwide and exclusive benefits just for being customers with Magenta Status. That includes perks from top hotel and car rental brands, concert and movie tickets and access to the nation’s leading 5G network. Plus, those Essentials plan savings get even sweeter with deals to score a free 5G phone on Us with 24 monthly bill credits when joining the Un-carrier.

First Responder and Military Customers Get More at T-Mobile

Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military join T-Mobile’s existing Go5G First Responder and Military plans dedicated to these customers, offering more choice and flexibility to suit their needs. Whether it’s just the Essentials (pun intended) or a more perk-packed Go5G First Responder or Military plan with Netflix on Us and free in-flight Wi-Fi, the Un-carrier offers something for everyone. These new plans further demonstrate T-Mobile’s commitment to supporting first responder and military customers — and their families — as well as year-round initiatives like hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses and the Connecting Heroes program, which offers up to $7.7 billion in potential savings through 2030 for first responder agencies.

Plus, with T-Mobile Starlink — the first and only space-based mobile network in the U.S. — now in public beta, wireless users across the country (even you, Verizon and AT&T customers) can get access to the largest satellite-to-cell constellation in the U.S. The free beta provides people with critical access to text messaging in the more than 500,000 square miles of the country currently unreached by any carrier’s earth-bound cell towers. More details can be found here.

To see how the new plans compare to the full lineup of first responder and military offerings at the Un-carrier, check out the chart below:

It’s Easier than Ever to Switch to the Un-carrier

Ready to switch? The Un-carrier is helping people break free from their wireless provider for a limited time. Simply bring an eligible phone and T-Mobile will pay it off up to $800 with a virtual prepaid Mastercard. And switch with confidence knowing that in the event America’s leading 5G network and unbeatable value isn’t for you, T-Mobile will give you $125 back per voice line switched via a virtual prepaid Mastercard if you go back to your old carrier within 30 days.

T-Mobile’s new Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans are available now. To learn more about T-Priority, including information on the network slice for first responders, visit t-mobile.com/T-Priority.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

# # #

During congestion, customers on this plan may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo., due to data prioritization. Verify military or first responder status for account holder within 45 days and maintain valid line on account (first responders re-verify when requested); otherwise plans become Essentials (additional cost up to $20/line per month). Video streams in SD. Monthly Regulatory Programs ($0.50) & Telco Recovery Fee ($2.99) totaling $3.49 per voice line applies; taxes/fees approx. 4-38% of bill. Savings based on cost of 1-6 lines of Essentials Military or 2-6 lines of Essentials First Responder vs. comparable plans including discounts, taxes, and regulatory fees. See T-Mobile.com for more information on T-Priority and T-Mobile Starlink. Limited time offers; subject to change. Phone On Us: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $299.99 – moto g stylus 5G 3rd Gen). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. See details at T-Mobile.com. Keep & Switch: Qualifying unlocked device, credit, service, port-in, 90+ days with device & eligible carrier & timely redemption required. Virtual Mastercard typically takes 15 days. No cash access & expires in 6 months. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC.​ Go Back Guarantee: Contact us before cancelling or porting out line(s) to request payout. Qualifying voice line port-in, and port-out to eligible carrier within 30 days of line activation req’d. Allow 5 weeks for card. No cash access & card expires in 6 months. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com