America’s Best Network. Pixel 11 Pro XL on Us. Only at T‑Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Aug. 12, 2026 — T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the new Google Pixel lineup — Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 and Pixel Watch 5 — is available for pre-order today with availability in stores and online starting Aug. 20. Only at T‑Mobile can customers get the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL on Us or choose Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) Flex 36, T‑Mobile’s new financing option where well qualified customers can walk away with a new Pixel for $0 out-of-pocket today. Pair that with America’s Best Network — delivering faster downloads and quicker uploads on Google’s latest devices than before — and up to $750 in built-in first-year savings on Experience Beyond 2.0, which includes the best entertainment bundle in wireless on top of $100 back via virtual prepaid Mastercard when switching, weekly T‑Mobile Tuesdays perks and more… and the choice is clear: there’s never been a better time to switch or upgrade.

T‑Mobile Deals

Get the Pixel 11 Pro XL on Us (that’s up to $1,300 off!) when adding a new line or trading in a device in any condition on Experience Beyond 2.0 and Go5G Next

(that’s up to $1,300 off!) when adding a new line or trading in a device in any condition on Experience Beyond 2.0 and Go5G Next Get the Pixel 11 Pro on Us (that’s up to $1,100 off!) when adding a new line or trading in an eligible device on Experience More 2.0 and Go5G Plus

(that’s up to $1,100 off!) when adding a new line or trading in an eligible device on Experience More 2.0 and Go5G Plus Get the Pixel 11 on Us (or up to $900 off any Pixel in the series) when adding a new line on most plans (Essentials 2.0 included!)

(or up to $900 off any Pixel in the series) when adding a new line on most plans (Essentials 2.0 included!) Get the Pixel Watch 5 41mm for just $200 or the 45mm for just $230 — that’s up to $300 off any eligible Google Pixel Watch when adding a new watch line on Watch Plan Plus via 36 monthly bill credits plus tax

All of the above offers with up to 36 monthly bill credits plus tax.

And starting tomorrow, get 25% off a bundle of three essentials — a case, screen protector and charger with T‑Mobile Accessories — everything needed to set up the Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 from day one

T‑Mobile Business

Get the Pixel 11 Pro XL on Us (that’s up to $1,300 off) when switching to T‑Mobile and trading in an eligible device on SuperMobile

(that’s up to $1,300 off) when switching to T‑Mobile and trading in an eligible device on SuperMobile Get the Pixel 11 Pro on Us (that’s up to $1,100 off) when adding a line on SuperMobile and trading in an eligible device

(that’s up to $1,100 off) when adding a line on SuperMobile and trading in an eligible device Get the Pixel 11 on Us (that’s $900 off) when adding a new line on SuperMobile — no trade required

Phone offers above are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Getting More from Google Pixel at T‑Mobile

The Pixel 11 lineup is the first Pixel family to support T‑Mobile’s latest 5G Advanced capabilities, including 6-carrier aggregation for faster downloads and Uplink Transmit Switching for quicker uploads of photos, videos and files. These advancements deliver more consistent performance in crowded places and on the go, so customers can count on the fast, reliable connection to power Gemini and Pixel’s latest AI experiences — whether they’re at a packed stadium, busy airport or out on the open road. And when they’re beyond the reach of a traditional cellular signal on a qualifying plan, T-Satellite with Starlink can help keep them connected — wherever life takes them.

But getting America’s Best Network is just the start. T‑Mobile customers have access to the best benefits in wireless too — with perks and experiences that go beyond wireless. Members can get access to Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and MLB.TV on Us, plus Apple TV for just $3/month. Not to mention 12 months of free DashPass by DoorDash and AAA on Us for eligible members, a free premium in-flight drink on Delta flights when available and access to travel benefits like free texting and high-speed data in 215+ destinations. And with T‑Mobile Tuesdays, every Tuesday, members can score free stuff, epic prizes and great perks like a $5 monthly movie ticket, gas savings at Shell stations, T‑Mobile Dining Rewards at over 20,000 participating restaurants nationwide, discounts on hotel and rental car bookings and up to 25% off tickets to the biggest events and festivals. It’s a whole lotta goodness and just some of the reasons to choose T‑Mobile.

All the Pixel Details

The new Google Pixel lineup has something for everyone — from Pixel 11 with Google Tensor G6 and Gemini Intelligence to Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL with upgraded cameras, 120x Pro Zoom and PixelSnap charging, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with an 8-inch brighter display and a more durable design and Pixel Watch 5 with all-day health and fitness tracking.

Customers can grab the new Pixel smartphones and watches with the offers above, or on T‑Mobile’s new Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) Flex 36 for $0 out-of-pocket today for well qualified customers or on T‑Mobile’s EIP Standard 36:

For more on all Google Pixel devices at T Mobile, visit t‑mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on T Mobile for Business offers, visit t‑mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

Follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram to catch the latest company updates.

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Limited time offers; subject to change. EIP Flex: Available for well-qualified customers on eligible devices. $0 due at sale; device cost, taxes and fees financed over the term of financing agreement. Finance charges may apply based on creditworthiness. Finance agreement and qualifying service required. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. For all phone bill credit offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due. Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Trade-in terms/conditions apply accordingly. If you have cancelled lines in the past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. May not combine with some offers. Qualifying Supermobile plan ($95+/mo. plan w/ Autopay; plus taxes/fees) and $35 device connection charge due at sale req’d for business device offers. Pixel 11 Pro XL: (e.g., $1,300 – Pixel 11 Pro XL 256GB). Qualifying service ($100+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus, taxes/fees) & trade-in (e.g., Save $1,300: Pixel 10 Pro XL) req’d. Pixel 11 Pro: (e.g., $1,000 – Pixel 11 Pro 256GB). Qualifying service ($100+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) & trade-in (e.g., Save $1,000: Pixel 10) req’d. Pixel 11: (e.g., $899.99 – Pixel 11 256GB). Qualifying service ($85+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) req’d. Pixel Watch 5: (e.g., $449.99 – Pixel Watch 5 41mm). Qualifying service ($15+/mo. plan w/AutoPay; plus taxes/fees) req’d. 25% off Accessories: While supplies last. Plus, tax. Not valid on prior purchases or in combination with other offers/discounts. 6/account. $750: Based on the value of benefits included with Experience Beyond, like entertainment and one year of AAA Classic and DashPass on us. Benefits may require activation; see plan for details. Get $100 via virtual prepaid Mastercard with eligible port-in; no cash access & expires in 6 months, issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Allow 8 weeks. Visit T‑Mobile.com. Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2026

About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.