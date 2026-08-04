Introducing Nothing. T‑Mobile Eliminates Upfront Costs — One of Wireless’ Biggest Barriers to Switching

BELLEVUE, Wash. — August 4, 2026 — Millions of Americans want a better wireless experience, but too often they’re held back by barriers keeping them locked in — from complicated switching processes to the hundreds of dollars often required before they even leave the store. Today, T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is tackling the financial barrier of upfront costs and making a better wireless experience even more accessible, with the launch of new plans that include Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) Flex 36.

The new plans, launching Thursday, August 6, include all the benefits, value and experience customers already enjoy, while introducing:

EIP Flex 36 — the only financing option in wireless that lets new and existing customers finance the device, taxes, and fees at checkout over 36 months — removing one of the biggest financial hurdles to getting a new phone. Unlike traditional $0 down offers that still require upfront costs, EIP Flex 36 helps lower upfront costs for everyone and eliminates them entirely for well-qualified customers — meaning they can walk away with a new phone and pay NOTHING upfront, a $0 out-of-pocket option with, for a limited time, 0% APR.

EIP Standard 36 — T‑Mobile’s traditional financing option with 0% APR for all, now available over 36 months, helping lower monthly payments for all customers, and especially on today’s premium devices.

New Student Perks Plans — for the first time, T‑Mobile gives students the freedom of their own wireless line for less, just $30 a month with AutoPay, plus taxes and fees — while saving 40% on a single line vs. AT&T and Verizon. Plus, a student-exclusive 5G Home Internet bundle that comes with a virtual prepaid card of up to $200, just in time for back-to-school.

For millions of Americans, switching wireless providers isn’t simply a question of finding a better network — it’s overcoming the roadblocks that stand in the way. In fact, nearly two-thirds of consumers say they worry about out-of-pocket costs when switching wireless providers. For families, those costs can add up quickly, with average upfront costs more than $120 per line — that’s almost $500 upfront for a family of four before they even walk out the door. And it’s not just families. More than two-thirds of students say they want a wireless plan of their own for greater autonomy and control, but affordability has often stood in the way.

“Today’s news is another important step in our mission to continue reinventing consumer wireless, making it better for all customers — and our industry-leading NPS scores show it’s working,” said Andre Almeida, Chief Marketing, Brand and Broadband Officer, T‑Mobile. “Last year, we made switching faster and more convenient. Today, we’re making it more affordable and giving customers more choice in how they join and experience America’s Best Network. Lowering upfront costs with EIP Flex 36 and making our plans more accessible through Student Perks are just the latest ways T‑Mobile is continuing to remove the barriers that keep people from experiencing everything T‑Mobile has to offer.”

These new plans are the latest step in T‑Mobile’s ongoing effort to make switching easier and more accessible — from 15-Minute Switch, which dramatically simplified the switching process through the T-Life app, to enabling greater convenience with same-day device delivery powered by DoorDash. Today, T‑Mobile is taking the next step by making switching more affordable and accessible.

Existing customers can keep the plans they have today or upgrade to the new Experience 2.0 and Essentials 2.0 plans with the same industry-leading benefits customers already know and love, now with the addition of new EIP Flex 36 and EIP Standard 36 device financing options as well. More below:

The new Student Perks plans include the key benefits of T‑Mobile’s core plans above, at a discount. This includes access to 12 months of free DashPass by DoorDash, weekly T‑Mobile Tuesdays discounts and perks like Shell Fuel Rewards® savings, a $5 movie ticket every month and more. To sweeten the deal, students can also bundle any Student Perks plan with 5G Home Internet for just $30 per month with AutoPay plus taxes and fees — an extra $5 in savings compared to T‑Mobile’s standard Home Internet bundle discount. And they can get up to $200 back to spend on school supplies or household essentials when signing up for 5G Home Internet.

Today’s announcement builds on T‑Mobile’s broader strategy of delivering the industry’s best value, network and customer experience — an approach that’s already delivering results. T‑Mobile achieved a record wireless Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 46, the highest ever among the big three U.S. wireless carriers, according to HarrisX. It was also named America’s Best Mobile Network by Ookla® for the third consecutive time, swept Opensignal’s Overall Experience and Network Performance awards and earned P3 Test Champion honors, including AI-Readiness Champion and AI-Services Champion. Together, these recognitions reinforce that T‑Mobile isn’t just leading the industry in network performance — it’s redefining what customers should expect from their wireless provider.

The next chapter of wireless isn’t just about having the best network — it’s about making the best wireless experience more accessible to all. By removing barriers to switching with today’s news, delivering more value and continuing to expand what it means to be a T‑Mobile member, the Un-carrier is continuing to reinvent consumer wireless for millions of customers.

For more information on the new 2.0 plans and EIP Flex 36, head to t‑mobile.com/uncarrier. For more information on Student Perks, head to t‑mobile.com/students.

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Limited time offers; subject to change. EIP Flex: Available for well-qualified customers on eligible devices. $0 due at sale; device cost, taxes and fees financed over 36 months at 0-24% APR based on creditworthiness. 40% & Student Perks: Savings based on T‑Mobile Essentials Saver with Student Perks vs. AT&T Value 2.0 (no student discount available) and Verizon Unlimited Welcome with student discount, all with AutoPay. Plan features, including hotspot and international data, and taxes & fees vary. Student eligibility verification required at activation and 18+; otherwise, plan converts to standard pricing at an additional cost (+$20/line/mo. or more). $200 Home Internet Offer: Allow 7 weeks from rebate submission. Register code within 30 days of activating qualifying new Internet line ($100: Rely/Amplified; $200: All-In). $750 Value: Based on the value of benefits included with Experience Beyond, like entertainment and one year of AAA Classic and DashPass on us. Benefits may require activation; see plan for details. $100 via virtual prepaid card with eligible port-in; allow 8 weeks. Keep & Switch: New account, qualifying unlocked device, credit, service, port-in, 90+ days with device & eligible carrier & timely redemption required. Virtual card typically takes 15 days. No cash access & expires in 6 months. Essentials: Users> 50GB may have reduced speeds due to data prioritization. Video streams in SD. Tethering at max 3G speeds. Experience More: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming or video streams in SD. Users> 60GB may have reduced speeds due to data prioritization. Experience Beyond: Activate up to 4K UHD streaming or video streams in SD. Users> 250GB may have reduced speeds due to data prioritization. Best Mobile Network in the U.S. based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 1H 2026. Visit T‑Mobile.com.

About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.