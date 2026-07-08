America’s Pastime Meets America’s Best Network at MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia

BELLEVUE, Wash. — July 8, 2026 — MLB All-Star Week returns to Philadelphia for the first time in 30 years as America celebrates its 250th, and T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is bringing fans closer to the game they love. From the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System powering pitch reviews to brand-new 5G camera angles at T‑Mobile Batting Practice, plus exclusive experiences for fans in the area, America’s Best Network is at the heart of it all at Citizens Bank Park from July 10–14. Here’s what fans can expect:

Precision Calls, Powered by T‑Mobile. The ABS Challenge System — powered by T‑Mobile’s private 5G network across all 29 U.S. ballparks — returns to the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and the All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike this year. With real-time pitch data transmitted to 5G-connected devices, ABS gives players a voice on close calls and fans a reason to lean in on every pitch.

The ABS Challenge System — powered by T‑Mobile’s private 5G network across all 29 U.S. ballparks — returns to the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard and the All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike this year. With real-time pitch data transmitted to 5G-connected devices, ABS gives players a voice on close calls and fans a reason to lean in on every pitch. An All-New View of T‑Mobile Batting Practice. New 5G cameras mounted on the L-screen at the pitcher’s mound will give fans in the stands and at home a view of batting practice they’ve never seen before — a pitcher’s-eye view of their favorite players warming up before the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby — plus views from aerial drones, batting cage cameras and more. For the first time, the Derby airs live on Netflix, so T‑Mobile members can stream it live at no extra cost thanks to Netflix on Us included in the most popular plans.

New 5G cameras mounted on the L-screen at the pitcher’s mound will give fans in the stands and at home a view of batting practice they’ve never seen before — a pitcher’s-eye view of their favorite players warming up before the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby — plus views from aerial drones, batting cage cameras and more. For the first time, the Derby airs live on Netflix, so T‑Mobile members can stream it live at no extra cost thanks to Netflix on Us included in the most popular plans. All-Star Perks for T‑Mobile Customers. T‑Mobile customers in Philadelphia get exclusive access throughout All-Star Week — including Club Magenta, T‑Mobile’s premium lounge located directly across from Citizens Bank Park, where customers can enjoy player meet-and-greets, complimentary drinks during Magenta Hour, exclusive giveaways and more. Plus, T‑Mobile customers get fast-lane entry into the park for the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby and a free All-Star Week cap at select local T‑Mobile stores, while supplies last.

T‑Mobile customers in Philadelphia get exclusive access throughout All-Star Week — including Club Magenta, T‑Mobile’s premium lounge located directly across from Citizens Bank Park, where customers can enjoy player meet-and-greets, complimentary drinks during Magenta Hour, exclusive giveaways and more. Plus, T‑Mobile customers get fast-lane entry into the park for the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby and a free All-Star Week cap at select local T‑Mobile stores, while supplies last. Running the Week Behind the Scenes. T‑Mobile’s network keeps All-Star Week moving behind the scenes — connecting MLB operations teams and first responders with dedicated connectivity, moving fans and staff through the gates fast with Go-Ahead Entry, and helping MLB photographers share content with fans in near real time.

“Every All-Star Week we get to show fans what T‑Mobile brings to the game. This year, with our network powering ABS across all 29 U.S. ballparks and over 5,000 challenges already made, that story has never been clearer — T‑Mobile is at the heart of how baseball is played and watched,” said Lucy McLellan, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, T‑Mobile. “We’re always focused on finding ways to push the game forward — whether that’s the technology powering it, the operations running it or the experiences fans remember long after they leave the ballpark — and doing that in Philadelphia during such a historic year for the country, with America’s game in the city where it all began, is pretty special.”

America’s Best Network at the Heart of the Midsummer Classic

At Citizens Bank Park and across Philadelphia, T‑Mobile’s network is purpose-built for moments like this — from the reliable connectivity people demand and Advanced Network Solutions powering systems like ABS, to the high-bandwidth performance behind a live broadcast and the dedicated network slice that keeps critical operations staff connected.

Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, Powered by T‑Mobile

Ask any fan who’s been in the stands this season — some of the loudest moments aren’t home runs, they’re ABS challenges. Since making its MLB regular season debut this year, the ABS Challenge System has added a new dimension to how baseball is played and watched. With over 5,000 ABS challenges across the league so far, close pitches have turned into some of the most electric moments in the game — players tapping their caps, fans holding their breath and the decision arriving in seconds. What was introduced for accuracy has quickly become one of the most emotional parts of the game — so much so that kids in Little League have already been spotted tapping their helmets to mimic the ABS challenge gesture.

That instant decision is only possible because of the network behind it. Working together with MLB, T‑Mobile built the private 5G infrastructure powering ABS across all 29 U.S. ballparks. Twelve Hawk-Eye cameras positioned around each ballpark capture every pitch and transmit that data in near real time — fast enough that by the time a player finishes raising their hand to challenge a call, T‑Mobile’s network has already done its job. The decision reaches players and fans in seconds, keeping the energy alive and the pace of the game intact.

ABS returns to the All-Star Game and Futures Game in Philadelphia this year. Tune into the All-Star Futures Game live on NBC on Sun., July 12 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET and the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on FOX on Tue., July 14 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Bringing Fans Closer to the Action at T‑Mobile Batting Practice

T‑Mobile Batting Practice is where All-Star Week comes alive before the first Derby pitch is even thrown. Players getting loose, balls going yard, the crowd getting amped — and this year, fans in the stands and at home get closer to that energy than ever before with new immersive views of the action.

For the first time, the L-screen on the pitcher’s mound will be outfitted with multiple 5G cameras, giving fans a view of what it’s like to throw pitches to their favorite players. Additional 5G cameras and aerial drones will capture the action around the ballpark for an up-close look at Derby warmups. And to bring the broadcast to life, T‑Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) powers the real-time remote production of the live show, transmitting high-definition video from Citizens Bank Park to the production studio in New Jersey, so what fans see at home looks and feels like they’re right there in the stands.

Smarter Event Operations

When 40,000 fans fill Citizens Bank Park, the teams keeping All-Star Week running need connectivity that doesn’t let up. T‑Mobile delivers by keeping critical teams connected, moving fans through the gates smoothly and making sure the action reaches fans at home as quickly as it happens.



MLB security teams and first responders will stay connected with T-Priority service, which uses a dedicated network slice to help ensure mission-critical communications get through even during network congestion when the ballpark is full. MLB production and operations staff will also be equipped with SuperMobile, a first-of-its-kind wireless plan for businesses combining a 5G network slice, built-in security and T-Satellite connectivity to keep staff connected during All-Star Week.



For fans, getting into the park is just as smooth. Go-Ahead Entry powered by a T‑Mobile network slice lets fans skip the ticket fumble — they just upload their photo to the MLB Ballpark app, and their face becomes their ticket. Credentialed staff get the same treatment with Non-Ticketed Entry for fast, secure access. MLB photographers stationed across various All-Star events will also use T‑Mobile’s 5G network to upload content in near real time, so the action hits fans’ feeds in seconds.

All-Star Perks for T‑Mobile Members

T‑Mobile customers in Philadelphia and fans watching from home can enjoy exclusive experiences and perks throughout All-Star Week, including:

Club Magenta: All-Star Week in Philadelphia doesn’t stop at the gates. Directly across the street at Stateside Live!, Club Magenta, T‑Mobile’s exclusive member lounge, is the place to be during All-Star Week. T‑Mobile customers and up to two guests can kick back, enjoy complimentary drinks during Magenta Hour, charge up their phones and meet some of baseball’s biggest names — including Phillies legends Ryan Howard and Chase Utley, plus other current All-Stars — and grab exclusive giveaways while supplies last. Club Magenta is open Mon., July 13 and Tue., July 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

All-Star Week in Philadelphia doesn’t stop at the gates. Directly across the street at Stateside Live!, Club Magenta, T‑Mobile’s exclusive member lounge, is the place to be during All-Star Week. T‑Mobile customers and up to two guests can kick back, enjoy complimentary drinks during Magenta Hour, charge up their phones and meet some of baseball’s biggest names — including Phillies legends Ryan Howard and Chase Utley, plus other current All-Stars — and grab exclusive giveaways while supplies last. Club Magenta is open Mon., July 13 and Tue., July 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Fast-Lane Entry at the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby: T‑Mobile customers can skip the wait and get straight to the action at the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby, with dedicated fast-lane entry through the Member Entrance at the First Base Gate. Plus, the first 250 customers will get a $25 Phillies Team Store gift card. And this year, the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby is streaming live on Netflix for the first time — meaning T‑Mobile customers can catch every swing from home at no extra cost with Netflix on Us included in their plan.

T‑Mobile customers can skip the wait and get straight to the action at the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby, with dedicated fast-lane entry through the Member Entrance at the First Base Gate. Plus, the first 250 customers will get a $25 Phillies Team Store gift card. And this year, the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby is streaming live on Netflix for the first time — meaning T‑Mobile customers can catch every swing from home at no extra cost with Netflix on Us included in their plan. T‑Mobile Truck and Trailer: The T‑Mobile Truck at All-Star Village will be swagged out with interactive games and giveaways like koozies, bat and ball keychains and mini bags while supplies last. Over on Citizens Bank Way inside the MLB Fan Zone presented by T‑Mobile, fans can swing by the T‑Mobile Trailer for photo booth fun and giveaways to keep cool and capture the moment, like hand-held fans, bandanas, sunglasses and more, while supplies last. The T‑Mobile Truck will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Sat., July 11 and Sun., July 12, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Mon., July 13 and Tue., July 14. The T‑Mobile Trailer will be open 10 a.m. ET on Sun., July 12, and 5 p.m. ET on Mon., July 13 and Tue., July 14 until the Fan Zone closes.

The T‑Mobile Truck at All-Star Village will be swagged out with interactive games and giveaways like koozies, bat and ball keychains and mini bags while supplies last. Over on Citizens Bank Way inside the MLB Fan Zone presented by T‑Mobile, fans can swing by the T‑Mobile Trailer for photo booth fun and giveaways to keep cool and capture the moment, like hand-held fans, bandanas, sunglasses and more, while supplies last. The T‑Mobile Truck will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Sat., July 11 and Sun., July 12, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Mon., July 13 and Tue., July 14. The T‑Mobile Trailer will be open 10 a.m. ET on Sun., July 12, and 5 p.m. ET on Mon., July 13 and Tue., July 14 until the Fan Zone closes. T‑Mobile Tuesdays: Fans in the Philadelphia area can score a custom All-Star Week cap at select T‑Mobile stores starting Tue., July 7, while supplies last. And baseball fans across the country can enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2026 World Series presented by Capital One via T‑Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app starting Tue., July 14.

Going big at MLB All-Star Week is just one of the ways T‑Mobile delivers for its members, because being a customer means getting more than just a great wireless network. T‑Mobile members get the best benefits in wireless, from streaming perks like Netflix and Hulu on Us and Apple TV for just $3/month, a season-long subscription to MLB.TV to keep up with their favorite teams, exclusive perks and access at some of the biggest events of the year and weekly deals through T‑Mobile Tuesdays. Members can also access industry-leading travel benefits and T-Satellite for coverage in places no cellular signal has reached before, and so much more.

Visit www.t‑mobile.com/MLB to learn more about T‑Mobile at MLB All-Star Week.

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About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.